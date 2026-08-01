Warriors now waiting on Magic collapse after Paolo Banchero trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors have missed out on a number of big name trade targets in recent years, but a new star has now emerged as a player to monitor in the form of former number one overall pick Paolo Banchero.

Banchero and the Magic had a slightly underwhelming season given the expectations placed upon them in the wake of trading for Desmond Bane, and the Warriors are waiting on that developing into a full-blown collapse which could open the door to a trade for Banchero or fellow forward Franz Wagner.

Warriors waiting on Magic collapse after Paolo Banchero rumors

After missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, choosing not to pour out assets for Jaylen Brown, then watching LeBron James head to the Philadelphia 76ers, rumors are already rising on who Golden State could target next.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Friday, the Warriors have held interest in Banchero and Wagner, and could renew that if the Magic struggle under first-year head coach Sean Sweeney.

"The Warriors have held interest in Wagner and Banchero previously, even though Orlando was not interested in hearing offers for either young forward, and Golden State would lurk as a suitor again should the Magic underachieve in what has become a crowded Eastern Conference," Siegel wrote.

With James headed back to the East, Antetokounmpo remaining there, and Kawhi Leonard potentially on the way to Toronto if that trade eventually takes place, the East arguably has more depth than the West which leaves a genuine possibility that the Magic are once again a Play-In Tournament team at best.

That could give Golden State a major opportunity if Orlando believe they need to break up their young core and recoup some assets from the Bane trade, with the Warriors waiting in the wings with over $100 million in expiring contracts and almost all their future draft capital.

Paolo Banchero's trade value remains uncertain

The necessary draft capital required in a Banchero trade would be truly fascinating and perhaps not entirely representative of a former number one overall pick who's won Rookie of the Year, made an All-Star team, and averaged 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for his career.

There's concern over Banchero's efficiency as a sub 45% shooter from the field over his career, and sub 32% from 3-point range. Combine that with his five-year, $239.2 million contract just kicking in this season, and the price may not be as steep as you'd think on face value.

The Warriors have set themselves up for such a mid-season move with what they've done (or not done) this summer, and now it's about waiting for the Magic to fall in a hole that forces them into a desperate Banchero move.