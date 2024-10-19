Warriors waive former top 10 pick and two others after perfect preseason
The Golden State Warriors have predictably waived three players after the completion of a perfect 6-0 preseason campaign that ended with a 132-74 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Among the departures are former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II after the 25-year-old signed a training camp contract last month. The Warriors have also waived Blake Hinson and Jackson Rowe, according to the team on Saturday.
The Warriors roster appears set to enter the regular season
Knox impressed for Golden State during Summer League, including in the team's final game against the Miami Heat where he had 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 12-of-17 shooting and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Knox averaged 16.0 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range during the tournament.
Unfortunately the opportunities weren't as forthcoming throughout preseason, with Knox playing in just two of the six games for a total of six points, four rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes. The 6'7" forward was fighting for the Warriors' 14th roster spot, but that appears likely to remain with Brazilian forward Gui Santos after the 22-year-old played 46 minutes across all six preseason games.
Hinson and Rowe also saw limited opportunity in preseason after signing training camp contracts. The former was an intriguing addition after being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers last month, having shot 42.9% from three-point range on nearly eight attempts per game in his final collegiate season with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Hinson played a team-low 11 total minutes across the preseason, making one of his two three-point attempts. While eligible for a two-way contract, the 24-year-old didn't do enough to win a spot over current two-way contracted players Quinten Post, Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman.
Having played with Santa Cruz in the G League last season, and with Golden State during Summer League, Rowe only saw 13 minutes of action across two preseason games. The 27-year-old forward had a total of eight points, six rebounds and two assists, shooting 3-of-6 from the floor and missing all three attempts from beyond the arc.
Having been unable to sign a 15th player due to being up against the first tax apron, the Warriors now have their allotted 14-man main roster ahead of next week's regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Post, Spencer and Beekman are all expected to spend significant time in Santa Cruz, with the G League campaign starting on November 8 against the Valley Suns.