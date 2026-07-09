Warriors waste no time signing young center after Quinten Post exit

The Golden State Warriors have wasted little time signing another center in the wake of Quinten Post's departure to the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing back 6'10" big man Charles Bassey on a one-year contract.

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday, Bassey returns to the Warriors -- presumably on a minimum contract -- to provide some center depth beyond the veteran duo of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Warriors quickly sign Charles Bassey after Quinten Post exit

Golden State's first hope was to have Post as their third center after extending the qualifying offer to the 26-year-old to make him a restricted free agent, only for Memphis to come in over the top with a three-year, $30 million deal for the former 52nd overall pick.

The Warriors did have the opportunity to match but were always unlikely to and ultimately let Post walk on Tuesday night, with that move now delivering a lifeline to Bassey who may have otherwise needed to look for another opportunity.

The Golden State Warriors and center Charles Bassey have agreed on a one-year deal, bringing the big man back to the Bay Area for his sixth NBA season, sources tell ESPN. Bassey returns to Golden State in wake of Quinten Post joining the Grizzlies on an offer sheet. pic.twitter.com/JtH32Cy21R — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2026

Post and Bassey are very different players, yet the latter quickly became the best alternative on a center market that's become rather thin now over 10 days into free agency. Bassey also had the edge of familiarity with the franchise, having appeared in the final five games of last season on a 10-day contract, while also playing 17 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

Bassey's athleticism and interior presence on both ends was impressive in his brief opportunity, leading to calls for the Warriors to re-sign the 25-year-old after he recorded two double-doubles and averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in just 20 minutes per game.

Warriors may have to lean heavily on Charles Bassey next season

As much as Bassey may only enter next season as Golden State's third-choice center, he could get plenty of playing time and opportunity given the injury and health concerns surrounding Porzingis and Horford.

Both veterans will have to be managed throughout the regular season, with Horford entering his 20th season and already ruled out from playing back-to-backs. Porzingis, meanwhile, appeared in just 32 combined game with the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks last season, and has played more than 57 games just once in the past decade.

The Warriors now have 11 players on their roster or 12 if you include the presumed return of veteran forward Draymond Green, with their ongoing pursuit of LeBron James remaining at the forefront of their free agency plans.