Aaron Wiggins had emerged as a potentially underrated target for the Golden State Warriors to consider, but any opportunity of that has slipped away after the Atlanta Hawks made a trade for the 6'5" wing on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hawks have acquired Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round picks in a move that adds perimeter spacing around franchise star Jalen Johnson.

Warriors watch Aaron Wiggins slip away as potential trade target

There'd been plenty of speculation on social media about whether Wiggins could be involved in the Warriors trading back from the 11th overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft, with the Thunder holding the 12th and 17th selections of the first round.

Wiggins emerged as an obvious trade candidate after averaging just 5.8 minutes in 13 games during the playoffs, and given the Thunder's need to move salary as the maximum extensions of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kick in.

That proved to be the case with the Thunder clearly happy for the Hawks to take Wiggins off their books, receving a couple of measly seconds for a player who could become a key part of Atlanta's future.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send guard Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks (Atlanta's in 2030 and the least favorable of Hawks/Lakers in 2032), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ypffJ3jMOk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

Wiggins averaged nearly 22 minutes and made 21 starts for the No. 1 seed Thunder during the regular season, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 43.6% shooting from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range. He averaged a career-high 12.0 points the previous year and is a career 38% 3-point shooter.

The 27-year-old could have been an ideal Moses Moody replacement while the former 14th overall pick recovers from a long-term knee injury, but alas the Warriors will have to look elsewhere after news of Sunday's trade.

Major watch remains on Thunder as a trade partner

Even despite the Wiggins trade, there should still be a major watch on the Thunder as a potential trade partner before or during Tuesday's draft. The Warriors have explored moving around the draft order, and the Thunder present as one of the best possibilities to make that happen.

They also have Isaiah Joe as a similarly-valued role player to Wiggins who could be made available, with the 26-year-old averaging 21 minutes during the regular season before seeing his minutes diminish significantly in the playoffs.

The Warriors do have a history of acquiring former Thunder players in the past two years, having traded for Lindy Waters III in 2024 and picking up Malevy Leons on a two-way contract after he was let go by their conference rival.