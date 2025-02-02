The NBA world was left shocked when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick on Saturday night.

The Doncic-Davis trade was especially shocking, as Doncic was widely regarded as “untouchable” after leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season. As Western Conference peers of the Mavericks and Lakers, the Golden State Warriors will no doubt be affected by this enormous trade. Although the long term ramifications remain to be seen, the Warriors will certainly benefit in the short term.

The Warriors schedule this week got just a bit easier

Golden State will play the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls on the docket this week. Possibly the most difficult game, against the Lakers, is now a bit easier.

The Lakers may be stronger in the long run from the Luka trade, but as of now, they are worse. The Lakers are essentially swapping Davis for Luka, which is good news for the Dubs in the immediate aftermath. While both players are injured at the moment, Davis was likely to be able to return before the Warriors game whereas Doncic is still expected to be sidelined following his calf injury suffered on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested that Doncic is ramping up and could be back around the All-Star break in the wake of the trade.

So not only will the Warriors get to face a Lakers team that will likely still be reeling from the shock of the trade, but they will also be without their best player. Davis also has been kind of the Warriors' kryptonite over the last few seasons, with his length and size having given the undersized Dubs a lot of trouble on both ends of the floor. In the one full game Davis played against the Warriors this season -- which was just last week mind due -- he had 36 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and a block.

Anthony Davis vs Golden State Warriors



36 PTS / 13 REB / 3 AST / 3 STL@Lakers W (25-18) pic.twitter.com/PCpw070lid — A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) January 26, 2025

The Warriors aren’t able to stop Luka much either. Luka had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first game against the Warriors this season and a 45-point triple-double in their second meeting. Having the Luka injury keeping him on the shelf for Thursday's game is a huge break for the Dubs.

Now the Warriors will play a Lakers team without Davis or Luka. Without Davis’ size patrolling the paint and without having to deal with an offensive dynamo like Doncic, the Lakers game suddenly becomes much more winnable. Every game against Western Conference foes is important, and the Warriors need to take advantage and grab a win against the Lakers on Thursday night.