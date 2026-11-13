Warriors’ Wendell Carter Jr. trade idea gets new life after latest report

Wendell Carter Jr. has been a prominent trade target on the lips of Golden State Warriors fans over the past week, but until this point it's been more of a theoretical idea based on the franchise's needs, the financial crunch being faced by the Orlando Magic, and the similar salaries of he and Kristaps Porzingis.

Now the Carter rumors may actually have some life though, with Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reporting on Thursday that he's keeping an eye on a potential move as the Warriors continue to face an injury crisis after franchise superstar Stephen Curry suffered a torn oblique on Wednesday.

Wendell Carter Jr. trade idea gets new life after latest report

Along with Carter who's enjoying a strong season for the otherwise disappointing and injury-hit Magic, Siegel also mentioned that Naz Reid is a player to keep an eye from a Golden State perspective.

“Right now, who are targets for the Warriors?… Wendell Carter Jr and Naz Reid… Those are the two guys I’m keeping an eye on for the Warriors if they are to add a big man," Siegel said.

This is really the first time that a credential media member has actually linked Carter to Golden State, rather than simply being social media rumor or ideas presented by many including this very writer.

It does make total sense though given the context of both teams and the financial situations. The Warriors would ideally replace Porzingis with another stretch big capable of starting at the five, while the Latvian's willingness to take a signifcant buyout could be valuable to a Magic team that doesn't just possess a big payroll this season, but also has issues in the future as young guard Anthony Black prepares for restricted free agency next year.

Wendell Carter Jr. has made a strong start to the season

As much as the financial aspect may appeal to Orlando, they'd likely still need to be incentivized by draft capital and particularly given Carter has made a strong start to the season despite the team's 4-7 start.

The 27-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and nearly two stocks (steals + blocks) per game, shooting an efficient 60.9% from the floor and 42.3% from three-point range. Carter showcased himself strongly to Golden State last week at Chase Center, going for 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in an overtime loss.

Whether the Warriors and Magic can come to terms on a trade remains to be seen, but fans should be excited that the idea of acquiring Carter appears legitimately realistic rather than a fanciful idea.