Warriors weren't bluffing on Stephen Curry's anticipated injury return

Stephen Curry's runner's knee injury has seen him sidelined for far longer than most expected, but it seems the Golden State Warriors weren't bluffing when it comes to his return late in the season.

Some believed the Warriors were quietly resting Curry over the remainder of the season. There's understandable reasoning for that given the 2x MVP has just turned 38-years-old, while Golden State's hopes of a deep playoff run were essentially ended when fellow veteran star Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in January.

Yet even despite Golden State falling to 15 losses in their last 21 games and sinking to the 10th-seed in the Western Conference, it appears that Curry will indeed return and take to the floor over the final 10 games of the season.

Stephen Curry is preparing for a late season return to the Warriors

Curry will miss the final two games of the team's road-trip in Atlanta on Saturday and Dallas on Monday, but is set to be re-evaluated back at home on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking prior to Saturday's game against Jonathan Kuminga and the Hawks, Steve Kerr revealed a scrimmage in Atlanta on Sunday morning will be the biggest checkpoint for Curry to tick off in his recovery to date.

"He's going to play tomorrow morning here before we go to Dallas. Whatever coaches and players who are available will play," Kerr said of the likely 5-on-5 scrimmage. "I think tomorrow's probably the big day."

Steph Curry will get a scrimmage in tomorrow morning in Atlanta. It’s the next big checkpoint in his nearing return.



Here is Kerr on Curry. pic.twitter.com/aX3noc5Wqk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2026

Curry limped off the floor in the third-quarter of a January 30 loss to the Detroit Pistons and hasn't been seen since. The superstar guard has already missed the past 18 games, with Golden State unsurprisingly stumbling as a result amid further injury concerns elsewhere.

Warriors can still get something from Stephen Curry return

There's some who argue that Curry returning is rather pointless, and that finishing 10th in the West and prioritizing draft lottery positioning would actually be best for the Warriors' hopes entering next season.

While it's true that Golden State's hopes this season are all but over, there's still some individual elements that can be taken from the remaining games. Perhaps most importantly, getting Curry and the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis some run together could greatly determine the franchise's plans with the veteran center in the offseason where he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

There's no doubt Curry would also like to play a game or two alongside his younger brother Seth, something that still hasn't taken place this season. Above all else, Curry loves the game and Warrior basketball is infinitely more entertaining when he's on the floor. That should be more than enough within itself to have fans excited of his return.