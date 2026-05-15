Steve Kerr is coming back as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, but a long exposé in ESPN by Wright Thompson details just how much thought and anguish went into the 60-year-old's decision.

There are so many interesting nuggets and things to react to in the story, but one that stuck out is the fact that the Warriors’ business team was apparently not thrilled about Kerr referring to the team as a “fading dynasty.”

Warriors not thrilled by Steve Kerr's "fading dynasty" comments

It’s a fair point because “fading dynasty” isn’t exactly something you want printed on a T-shirt and that’s not the best slogan to get fans buying season ticket packages, but Kerr’s comments ring true even if they aren’t convenient for selling the Warriors.

That’s one of the great things about Kerr: he is not afraid to be honest. For better or worse he's going to call things like he sees them, and he said what everyone already knew about the Warriors when he called the team a fading dynasty.

He, and frankly anyone who can see, knows that the Warriors are nowhere near the dominant force they once were. It hasn’t been a steep drop-off, but there has been a steady decline with some fluctuation up and down since the team last won a title back in 2022.

While there was hope entering last season that the Warriors could make some sort of run if they stayed healthy, barring some really major offseason moves not many people are going to give them much of a shot at being a real threat in the West going forward.

Still, Kerr decided to come back. He knows that the most likely scenario is the team fighting to be a No. 5 or No. 6 seed, but ultimately having to go through the Play-In again. That’s been the reality the last few years and while it’s a far cry from the teams that were basically assured a No. 1 seed and a spot in the Finals before the regular season even started, Kerr thinks there is beauty in continuing to compete even if the goal posts have shifted a bit.

Thompson quotes Kerr as saying the following about his “fading dynasty” remark:

“I said, 'We're a fading dynasty.’ There is beauty in the struggle, fans enjoying us trying to fight until the last breath. There's such honor in that!"

Maybe he’s right. Maybe it will be fun to watch this aging team still led by Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green try to fight for relevance in today’s NBA. They can certainly give us moments of joy, still.

Watching Curry go off against the San Antonio Spurs in consecutive games during the regular season was incredible. Seeing the 2x MVP hit huge shots and Green play amazing defense in the Play-In game against the Los Angeles Clippers was emotional to watch.

Sure, the stakes are not as high now, but the competitive fire is still there. As long as it is, why not go down swinging? It’s a fading dynasty but a dynasty nonetheless, so maybe Kerr is right that there is honor in squeezing whatever they still can out of this magical ride.