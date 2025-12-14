Warriors wildly reunite with former champion in proposed Giannis trade

The Golden State Warriors will be one of the countless teams monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation at the Milwaukee Bucks, but perhaps for more reasons than just acquiring the 2x MVP for themselves.

If the Warriors don't have enough or simply can't trade for Antetokounmpo, could they still be involved as a third-team facilitator? They could do just that according to a recent trade proposal that has them reuniting with former championship forward Andrew Wiggins.

Warriors aid in Giannis trade and land Andrew Wiggins in the process

The Miami Heat are rising as a potential next team for Antetokounmpo, particularly if the New York Knicks don't have what it takes to get it done. Golden State could capitalize on the situation, with trades not coming much more wild than a blockbuster three-team deal between the Bucks, Heat and Warriors as suggested by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.

This is what the deal looks like from purely a Warrior perspective:

Warriors Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Dru Smith

Warriors Lose: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 lottery protected first-round pick

Golden State begrudgingly moved on from Wiggins in February's blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler, but Buckley now believes the 2022 All-Star could be a perfect complementary piece to aid the team's championship hopes.

"Wiggins could slide right back into the defense-first role he so masterfully played on Golden State's 2022 title team, providing the kind of consistent hustle and low-maintenance offense the Dubs have failed to coax out of Kuminga," Buckley wrote.

As Buckley outlined, the Warriors (and especially Joe Lacob) may have a problem with aiding an Antetokounmpo trade that doesn't bring the 31-year-old to the Bay. Yet if Golden State were to move past the pride aspect of this, it's a solid deal that they should seriously consider as they look to solidify their rotation.

Wiggins is a proven piece as a valuable two-way wing. While both the Warriors and now seemingly the Heat wanted to upgrade from the former first overall pick, Wiggins would be very well suited to being the team's third or fourth best player behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Would it lift Golden State into championship contention? Maybe not. It would almost assuredly make them a better team though, while also allowing them to retain the draft capital to make another move down the line if needed.

For that reason it would probably be worth it, even if it's not the absolute ideal Kuminga trade that would see the Warriors land another bonafide star. Having Wiggins back with Golden State would also bring a level of sentimental value, not to mention there's a level of on-court familiarity and chemistry that doesn't exist with other trade targets.