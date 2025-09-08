Warriors will be left scathing at Lakers next move if latest reports are true

Seeing Andrew Wiggins depart as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in February was a bitter pill to swallow for the Golden State Warriors, albeit it quickly emerged as the right move given their stunning turnaround after the All-Star break.

Having Wiggins in Miami and out of the Western Conference also helps to a degree, but that could be about to change as the pacific rival Los Angeles Lakers gears up for a potential run at the 2022 All-Star.

Andrew Wiggins heading to the Lakers would be frustrating

The Lakers had been known as a team prioritizing cap space for next offseason and beyond, with LeBron James potentially coming off the books as the 4x MVP enters an expiring $52.6 million contract.

Yet with Luka Doncic's future now secured after signing a three-year, $165 million extension, the Lakers are now more open to trade possibilities according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday. That could lead them back to Wiggins after initial rumblings of their interest in the former Warrior earlier in the offseason.

"Wiggins, 30, will earn $28.2 million this season and holds a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27. I wouldn't have classified him as a potential purple-and-gold target before Dončić's long-term future was secured, but things are different now," Stein wrote. "So my sense is that the Lakers would have interest if the Heat, in coming weeks or months, decide to prioritize financial flexibility and look to reduce payroll."

A Wiggins trade to the Lakers would leave the Warriors scathing given they know just how well the Canadian can mould with star players, having done so beautifully alongside Stephen Curry as the second-best player on Golden State's 2022 championship team.

Wiggins may not be the dominant player many expected from a former No. 1 overall pick, but he's settled into being a highly valuable 3-and-D forward capable of knocking down threes at a high clip and guarding the opposition's best player when required.

That sort of player is just what the Lakers need given the ball dominant nature of Doncic and James, leaving no surprise as to why Rob Pelinka and the front office may have their eye on Wiggins who averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 37.4% from 3-point range in his 60 combined games with the Warriors and Heat last season.

A move to the Lakers would suddenly see the Warriors face Wiggins four times throughout the regular season, and may potentially set up some fascinating battles given he'd likely get the job of trying to guard Curry.

Adding Wiggins would also simply make the Lakers better in the short-term (depending on the trade package), something that certainly impacts the Warriors given the similar stature of both teams in a loaded conference.