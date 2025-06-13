Thanks to the superstardom and relatability of franchise point guard Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors have enjoyed an extraordinary surge in popularity around the globe over the last decade.

Yet that popularity could reach a whole new level this offseason if the Warriors follow the directive of ESPN's latest mock draft. Analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Golden State taking Chinese center Hansen Yang with the 41st pick later this month, potentially setting up millions of new fans from the Asian continent.

Hansen Yang would be an intriguing selection for the Warriors

Beyond just bringing in a new wave of fans to the Bay, Yang would be an intriguing and understandable second-round pick for the Warriors based on his size and skillset.

Golden State still need to figure out their long-term solution at the center position, and taking a risk on Yang could be the answer to that. The 19-year-old impressed at the recent draft combine, drawing the attention of ESPN insiders who gave a positive review of Yang's performances.

While far from perfect, Yang had a positive showing overall, demonstrating his unique blend of size (over 7-foot-2 in shoes), bulk (252 pounds), length (9-3 standing reach), skill and feel for the game, having two effective scrimmages this week," the ESPN report read.

Yang has played the last two years with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, earning All-Star selection in both seasons. He most recently averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game this season, shooting 58.6% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Despite those impressive numbers, there's big concerns on whether it will translate to the NBA where the significant increase in athleticism could prove problematic particularly on the defensive end. While those issues exist, the ESPN report suggests Yang could be a first-round pick in 2026 were he to spend another year developing in China or in an American collegiate system.

There's an irony in Yang being compared to Chicago Bulls big man and 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic in the draft profile from Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports. Golden State have been strongly linked to a trade for Vucevic from early this season, and could reignite interest this summer despite bypassing a deal at February's deadline.

O'Connor has Yang going 39th overall to the Toronto Raptors in his mock draft, noting his post-scoring, passing and interior defense as major strengths. The Warriors could certainly do with those elements on their current roster, with the idea of a 7'2" shot-blocker who can effectively pass in a high ball movement system certainly a tantalizing one if Yang can develop.

Golden State acquired the 41st pick from the Miami Heat in February's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, having given up their first-round selection (20th overall) as part of the deal. The first-round of the draft will start on June 25 at Barclays Center.