Warriors will gift Lakers their defensive stopper if surging rumors prove true

The Golden State Warriors are set to make a heart-breaking but perhaps necessary move on the eve of free agency, with the future of fan-favorite guard Gary Payton II now very much up in the air.

According to Warriors insider Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday, Payton's "return to Golden State is in serious jeopardy," citing a source who says "it's looking doubtful."

The career of Gary Payton II at the Warriors might be over

Payton is coming off a three-year, $27 million contract he originally signed with the Portland Trail Blazers after the Warriors' 2022 championship, before being quickly re-acquired by the franchise in a trade involving former second overall pick James Wiseman at the 2023 mid-season deadline.

The 32-year-old remains Golden State's go-to-guy as a stopper out on the perimeter, but his offensive limitations, particularly as a shooter, may mean there's little market for him this offseason beyond a veteran minumum contract.

The arrival of Florida guard Will Richard with the 56th overall pick on Thursday may have put a significant nail into Payton's career at the franchise, with the 22-year-old a potentially younger and cheaper alternative as outlined here following the second-round of the draft.

The Lakers could target Gary Payton II in free agency

The Warriors' reluctance to re-sign Payton could gift rivals an opportunity to pounce in free agency, including the Los Angeles Lakers who need to target defensive-minded players to fit with the superstar duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Payton could certainly fill a void for a team that ranked 17th on defense last season, having previously played 11 games for the Lakers in 2017-18 before eventually carving out a certified role in the league with the Warriors.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation recently floated Payton as a potential option for Los Angeles on the veterans minimum, while also listing fellow Golden State free agent Kevon Looney, and former Warrior guards De'Anthony Melton and Chris Paul, as possible targets for the franchise.

My Lakers TPMLE targets



Clint Capela

Brook Lopez

Luke Kornet

Bruce Brown

Kevon Looney

Jake LaRavia



My vet min targets:



De’Anthony Melton

Malcolm Brogdon

Gary Payton II

Chris Paul

Amir Coffey

Dante Exum

Gary Trent Jr

Jaxson Hayes

Jericho Sims

Larry Nance Jr



Honorable mention:… — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 28, 2025

Seeing Payton depart the Warriors would be a sad blow in itself given his stature as a beloved champion, but having him head to the Lakers would rub further salt into the wound. It would mean seeing more of him as a member of a pacific rival, creating more potential matchups where he'd guard Stephen Curry.

Payton ironically played his last game for Portland against Golden State in February 2023, recording nine points and three rebounds as a Curry-less Warriors went down 125-122 on the road at Moda Center.

As with Looney, Payton's future is likely to be on the back-burner until the Warriors resolve their complicated situation with Jonathan Kuminga, while any interest from the Lakers may also be defendant on the future of wing defender Dorian Finney-Smith.