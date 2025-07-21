Warriors will grant Jimmy Butler his wish if surging Al Horford rumors prove true

If there's one thing we learned from Jimmy Butler's first few months with the Golden State Warriors, it's that the veteran forward needs perimeter shooting around him to take advantage of the pressure he puts on opposing defenses in the paint.

It's why Steve Kerr has often spoke about the difficult fit between the 6x All-Star, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and why Al Horford could be such a big addition for the Warriors and specifically a long-time rival in Butler.

Al Horford could be a perfect teammate for Jimmy Butler

The elongated and complicated nature of Jonathan Kuminga's free agency has prevented the Warriors from making any signings over the last three weeks, but NBA insider Marc Stein reiterated on Sunday night he believes both Horford and De'Anthony Melton will eventually land in the Bay.

"I appeared Tuesday on 95.7 (FM) The Game in the Bay Area and will repeat here what I said there: We are indeed three full weeks into free agency now, but I still expect Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton to wind up in Golden State when their signing commitments are made public and official," Stein wrote.

Butler and Horford are certainly accustomed to each other, but only as opponents rather than teammates. Of every single opponent Butler has played against in his combined regular season and playoff career, he's only faced Brook Lopez (68) and Marcus Smart (67) more than Horford (66).

Just like Stephen Curry, Butler has also scarcely played with a stretch five capable of taking advantage of his playmaking. He has played with an older version of Kevin Love and Bobby Portis when he first came into the league, but if you look at his top 20 teammates (by games played), there's no one you would consider a stretch five.

That wish could be granted though if Golden State finally land Horford, with the presumption that the 5x All-Star would join Butler and Green in the starting front court. Horford averaged 5.2 3-point attempts per game last season -- the second-most of his decorated career.

The 39-year-old has shot 35.9%, 42.9% and 44.8% on catch-and-shoot threes over the last three seasons, while he's also drilled 39%, 42.4% and 48.8% on corner triples. That's the exact sort of big who should thrive next to Butler, particularly when you consider that no one assisted more on Quinten Post's field-goals than he did last season.

Having the option of playing at least one of Horford or Post next to Butler should make for an excellent fit, even if the two veterans may be on the downside of their respective careers.