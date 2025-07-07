Warriors will grant Stephen Curry his wish if latest free agency rumors come true

The Golden State Warriors are still yet to make a move now a week into free agency, remaining with nine contracted players on the main roster and a host of positional needs to fill.

One of those is at the backup point guard spot, with no other options beyond veteran superstar Stephen Curry. It's an issue the Warriors faced last season, at least until the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade where the 6x All-Star then became the leader of the second unit.

Butler will reprise that role next season, but Golden State could still do with a veteran point guard in order to lessen the burden on Curry as he enters his age 38 season. Curry's wish for a certified backup may be granted in the coming weeks, and could come in the form of a former Sixth Man of the Year.

Warriors linked to a move for free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the veteran guards who remain on the free agency market over a week after the window opened, with former Warrior players Chris Paul and De'Anthony Melton also in a similar situation.

The free agency market for guards has been shook over the past week, firstly with the Milwaukee Bucks stunning decision to part ways with Bradley Beal, and now the Phoenix Suns expected choice to do the same with Bradley Beal.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Monday, Beal's landing spot as a free agent is bound to have a domino effect on a host of players including Brogdon who has interest from a slew of teams.

"League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon's exit from Washington and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old. That list includes the Clippers, Suns and Lakers as well as the Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings and Bucks," Fischer wrote.

From a purely on-court standpoint, Brogdon would be an excellent fit with his combination of ball-handling, playmaking and shooting. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2017, Brogdon has gone on to be a 20-point scorer in Indiana and two years ago won Sixth Man of the Year in his one year with the Boston Celtics.

The 6'4" guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists during that season, only to be immediately moved to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday. Since then, Brogdon has appeared in just 63 games over the last two seasons with the Trail Blazers and Wizards, typifying the biggest concern and risk that comes with the 32-year-old.

While Brogdon could certainly be an excellent backup for Curry and even step into a starting role when required, an inability to stay on the floor has always hampered his career. He's played more than 65 games just once in the past eight years, something that's not ideal for a veteran-laden Golden State team in a tough Western Conference.

Still, the Warriors could certainly do worse than Brogdon who could provide another feather in the cap of Rick Celebrini if the renowned physiotherapist can get the veteran guard healthy.