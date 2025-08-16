Warriors will surprisingly sign young player if latest reports are true

An already veteran Golden State Warriors team is set to gain more experience this offseason, with the likes of Al Horford and Seth Curry slated to join the franchise once Jonathan Kuminga's future is resolved.

However, the Warriors could be in line to sign a young player to the main roster in a slightly surprising move given all the experienced free agents they've been linked to over the past six weeks.

Will Richard could find himself on the Warriors main roster

Along with listing the same guys who've been linked to Golden State for quite some time, ESPN's Anthony Slater also reported that the franchise could sign 56th overall pick Will Richard to the main roster during an update on Kuminga's future on Friday.

"You know, Al Horford, he's clearly ticketed to be their starting center if that gets wrapped up. De'Anthony Melton is a name that they like. Seth Curry. Their second-round pick Will Richard is a guy expected to potentially be on their roster," Slater said.

Some of the latest on the seven-week stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors from NBA Today pic.twitter.com/XZgd8W5WtB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 15, 2025

Golden State made multiple moves to get their hands on Richard at June's NBA draft, initially trading down from the 41st pick to get the 52nd and 59th selections. They took Australian forward Alex Toohey at 52, before trading up to land Richard at 56.

Yet of the two, Richard was clearly the more impressive during summer league and therefore projects as much more likely to be on the main roster entering next season. The 6'4" guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals in his six appearances, emanating as arguably the biggest positive from what was an otherwise uninspiring campaign for the team.

While Richard looks like a potential NBA player, signing him to the main roster may be more about the financials over anything else. As a late second-round pick, the 22-year-old's salary for next season would be nearly half that of a veteran minimum.

It remains to be seen whether Golden State plan on having Richard as the 14th or 15th player on the roster. Typically they will usually only have 14 to save money on their payroll, and sometimes even start with 13 before signing a 14th once required two weeks into the season.

If Richard is the 14th player, then it will be fascinating to see which veteran player/s the Warriors have been linked to actually miss out on a contract. The length of deal will also be interesting after Trayce Jackson-Davis got a four-year contract two years ago, while Quinten Post only got two years both as late second-round picks.