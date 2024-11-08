The Warriors' win-win offseason move that's gone under the radar
An impressive 7-1 start to the season can be put down to a number of factors for the Golden State Warriors, with the franchise having legitimized their early form with a massive 118-112 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday.
The Warriors are firing on both ends of the floor, currently ranking third in offense, second in defense and first in overall net rating as they sit equal top the Western Conference standings.
The biggest win-win move of the offseason may have come on the sidelines
While many are looking at the offseason player additions and in particular the scorching hot form of veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield, there's much to be said for Golden State's changes to their coaching staff.
The Warriors added Jerry Stackhouse to revitalize their defense, something that's proven exceptional thus far and been the backbone to the team's strong start. The former 2x All-Star is earning significant praise for his impact on Golden State's defense, with the team having been league average (15th) last season.
Terry Stotts is also earning praise as the offensive coordinator, having jolted a number of players individually including Hield who is having a career-year so far in his ninth season. The Warriors appear reinvigorated on both ends of the floor, and much of that has to do with the pair of influential assistants they've added to Steve Kerr's staff.
While Stackhouse and Stotts have each earned praise individually, less has been made of just how much of a win-win move this has been. Part of the reason Golden State had to bring in Stackhouse and Stotts was because they lost senior assistant Kenny Atkinson who took the top job at the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Things couldn't have got off to a better start for Atkinson in his second tenure as a head coach, with the Cavaliers the only unbeaten team in the league at 9-0. Cleveland is first in offensive rating, led by the quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen who are each averaging at least 15 points per game.
The Warriors and Cavaliers will now meet in a fascinating battle of arguably the two most in-form teams at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday. Former colleagues Kerr and Atkinson will now challenge each other in the hope of continuing their team's winning form and strengthening their championship aspirations.
The truth is that Cleveland is thriving with their new head coach, while Golden State is equally thriving with a change in voice and thoughts among their coaching brigade. This is one of the biggest win-win moves of the NBA offseason, with both the Warriors and Cavaliers benefiting from the changes they've made.