Warriors wing delivers major statement amid rising trade rumors

Moses Moody's production on Thursday night was that of a Golden State Warriors player who doesn't want to be traded amid rising speculation leading into the February 5 deadline.

The fifth-year wing dropped 21 points on 7-of-9 3-point shooting against the visiting New York Knicks, playing a pivotal role in the Warriors' 126-113 victory at Chase Center.

Moses Moody delivered a major statement against the Knicks

Moody was Golden State's only source of offense early in the game, scoring nine of his team's first 11 points thanks to a series of 3-pointers. However, despite the absence of star guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks were scorching themselves offensively as they jumped out to a 31-14 lead in the less than eight minutes.

The Jimmy Butler-led second unit inspired a quick comeback late in the opening period, reducing the lead to five by the end of the period before the Warriors quickly took the lead in the second. Golden State only led by three at half-time, but Moody and Stephen Curry helped push that advantage to 12 with a 37-28 third-quarter.

It was an important outing for Moody whose 28 minutes were the most he's played since an overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on December 28. His 21-point outburst was only his second 20-point game since November 16, offering a timely reminder of his value when things are clicking for the 23-year-old.

Moody wasn't the only young player to impress in the 13-point victory, with Brandin Podziemski dropping an efficient 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in nearly 26 minutes off the bench. The third-year guard shot an incredible 8-of-9 from the floor, while finishing as a game-high +22.

While Moody and Podziemski were impressive, it was once again Curry and Jimmy Butler who led the way for Golden State with 59 combined points. Butler continued his recent scoring surge with 32 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 14-of-22 from the floor in 32 minutes.

Curry added 27 points and seven assists on 10-of-17 shooting and 4-of-9 from 3-point range, while veteran forward Draymond Green was stout defensively in limiting Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns to 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

On what was a notable day with Jonathan Kuminga's trade request, the Warriors silenced some of that drama with their play on the court. It was almost all positive for the hosts who have now won 10 of their past 14 games, but Gui Santos' status for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets will have to be in question after exiting the game in the second-quarter with an ankle injury.