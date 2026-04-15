Warriors wing is almost certainly done with the team after roster decision

Nate Williams' time at the Golden State Warriors has almost certainly come an end at the conclusion of the regular season, with the franchise choosing not to make the 6'5" wing eligible for the postseason despite some impressive performances in recent weeks.

Williams would have needed his two-way contract converted to a standard deal to play in Wednesday's Play-In game against the L.A. Clippers, along with any further postseason action if the Warriors are to advance.

Warriors roster decision suggests Nate Willams time has come to an end

Golden State haven't made any moves following Sunday's regular season finale also against the Clippers, meaning they will continue with center Charles Bassey who impressed immensely in his 10-day contract with the team, averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in only 20 minutes while shooting 67.7% from the floor.

In fact, if not for Bassey's impact in only five games -- and without recent injuries to Al Horford and Quinten Post -- Williams may have had his nose in front when it came to earning the 15th roster spot for the postseason.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, his inability to be on a two-way contract next season after four years in the NBA could cost him his spot at the Warriors after joining the franchise from the Long Island Nets in February.

It's not impossible to think that Williams could be back with Golden State next season, but if he is it will have to be on a standard contract on the main roster. While he certainly brought good value on a two-way contract, the decision not to convert Williams now would suggest it's highly unlikely the Warriors are keen to have him on the main roster next season.

The former Rocket and Trail Blazer could have theoretically been a possible replacement for Gary Payton II on next year's roster, but the strong recent form of the veteran guard would indicate he's far more likely to be re-signed than Williams.

Nate Williams impressed during final weeks of the season

Williams saw more opportunity than first envisioned due to Golden State's myriad of injury concerns in recent months, averaging over 17 minutes in 14 appearances for the franchise since his debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 28.

The Warriors were so short-handed that Williams played nearly 47 minutes -- the most of any Warrior player in over a decade -- against the San Antonio Spurs on April 1, recording 18 points and four rebounds in the 127-113 defeat.

That was one of four games Williams had scoring at least 17 points, finishing the season with averages of 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist on a highly efficient 48.9% from the floor and 43.3% shooting from 3-point range.