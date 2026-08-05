Warriors wing quietly exits team and lands overseas

The Golden State Warriors have two roster spots left and are looking to round out their roster, but one player we won't see back is Nate Williams after the 6'5" wing recently exited the team quietly for a contract overseas.

Williams has landed with Japanese team Chiba Jets Funabashi for the 2026-27 season, putting a halt on his four-year NBA career that included stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and most recently the Warriors.

Nate Williams quietly exits Warriors for Japanese team

The 27-year-old impressed many with his fearless nature in 14 appearances for Golden State to end last season, having signed a two-way contract with the franchise in February after strong form with the Long Island Nets in the G League.

The Warriors' much publicized injury crisis led to suprise opportunity for Williams, including in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on April 1 where he played nearly 47 minutes -- the most of any Golden State player for over a decade.

Williams averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.1 minutes, while his previously shaky 3-point jumpshot proved effective in nailing 43.3% from beyond the arc on over two attempts per game.

Williams impressed enough to suggest there must have been some consideration to keep him around for a second season, but his ineligibility for another two-way contract after four years of service was always going to prove difficult to overcome.

Warriors went with familiarity over taking risk on Nate Williams

Given the need to be on the main roster, Williams' only real chance would have been if the Warriors were prepared to move on from Gary Payton II in favor of a younger player with a similar skillset. Yet Golden State were interested in reuniting with Payton from early in free agency, making that a reality last week when the 33-year-old signed another one-year, vet minimum contract.

The Warriors have also already shown faith in another recent G League standout, signing Charles Bassey to a new one-year deal after letting Quinten Post walk to the Memphis Grizzlies as a restricted free agent.

Golden State are yet to fill the two-way spot vacated by Williams, but have some prominent options after winning the Summer Leaue championship last month. LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons currently occupy two positions, while 54th overall pick Lajae Jones and undrafted big man Graham Ike are both potential candidates to win the third spot.