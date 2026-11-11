Warriors’ winning streak strengthens the case for Wendell Carter Jr. trade

The Golden State Warriors are rolling right now with an eight- game winning streak, yet that should only serve to further push the front office into a trade for Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Despite losing their first three games of the season, the Warriors suddenly look very much like a playoff team. That means they should have no hesitation in giving up their 2027 first-round pick in order to get a Carter trade over the line with the Magic.

Winning streak should push Warriors closer to Wendell Carter Jr. trade

On one hand, Golden State's impressive form and winning streak allows the front office a little more patience, particularly when combined with the fact rival teams could become more interested in Kristaps Porzingis' contract -- and the subsequent financial relief -- if their season goes south.

But on the other hand, Golden State shouldn’t be resting on their laurels after an 8-3 start. They shouldn't simply presume they’re good enough to be a top six team in what is still a very competitive Western Conference, with no less than seven teams hold an above .700 record right now.

The Warriors would also reportedly like to get a trade done before December 16, giving them the opportunity to re-aggregate the acquired player's contract in a trade before the February mid-season deadline if necessary.

Adding Carter to the rotation, and eventually Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody off long-term injuries, the Warriors should easily be able to remain part of the playoff mix, rather than their current form simply being a flash in the pan that won’t sustain over an 82-game season. As a result, they should believe they’re 2027 pick will be outside the lottery and therefore offer it to the Magic in a Carter proposal.

Warriors should offer up 2027 first-round pick in Wendell Carter Jr. trade

There’s an argument to be made that given the financial relief they’d be giving Orlando, Golden State should push to land Carter with only a couple of second round selections and Porzingis' contract that can be subsequently bought out.

But if the Warriors want to be fair and reasonable -- which in fairness should be the aim in negotiations -- they should be willing to throw in their 2027 first. Sure, try and get a top 10 or lottery protection if possible, but that shouldn’t matter regardless if you’re confident in being a playoff team.

Carter is the exact type of player that fits what the Warriors need and who can contribute immediately, while also possessing a contract that is easily moveable if needed further down the track.