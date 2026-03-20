Warriors won't fully unlock Kristaps Porzingis without risky free agency move

Kristaps Porzingis has made a succesful return to the Golden State Warriors in recent games, even proving his worth with his first 30-point game for the franchise during Monday's win over the Washington Wizards.

But the Warriors aren't going to fully unlock Porzingis until next season which, in the meantime, is going to force a potentially risky contract decision to prevent the veteran center from departing the franchise in free agency.

Warriors will need to bring back Kristaps Porzingis to get his full capacity

Speaking to Celtics reporter Bobby Manning upon his return to Boston after being traded by the franchise last offseason, Porzingis conceded he's only at 60% of what he was prior to being diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) last season.

Of course, Porzingis' health has been a huge question mark dating back to the end of last season, with the former All-Star big man appearing in only 23 combined games with Golden State and the Atlanta Hawks this season.

Steve Kerr recently had a controversial radio interview where he claimed Porzingis doesn't actually have POTS, leading to only more speculation over the 30-year-old's health issues and subsequent availability.

As has been proven in recent games, Porzingis remains a productive player when he's on the floor. Despite remaining on a minutes restriction, he's averaged a team-leading 19.5 points over the past four games, while also adding 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

The fact he's been so productive is exciting news for the Warriors considering Porzingis claims he's only at 60%, and partiucular when you combine that with the idea of him playing alongside veteran stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Warriors need to take risk on Kristaps Porzingis in free agency

But while Porzingis may get some games alongside Curry to close this season, he won't play with Butler at all unless he's to re-sign with the franchise in free agency. Given all the question marks that still exist surrounding his health, having played more than 57 games just once in the past decade, it's going to require a leap of faith from Golden State.

It's still hard to assess where Porzingis' ultimate contract value lies in free agency. The health concerns may force him to take a one-year, small prove it deal, or the Warriors may still have to pay up around $20 million to retain what was the piece they got back for Jonathan Kuminga.