Warriors young player gets ironic incentive in new contract
While the Golden State Warriors were unable to come to terms on a new contract extension for Jonathan Kuminga, they were able to agree on a new deal for fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody.
Despite an often uncertain role and playing opportunity throughout his first three years in the league, the Warriors were comfortable in giving Moody a three-year, $39 million extension that kicks in next season.
Moses Moody has a trio of incentives in his new contract with the Warriors
Moody may not quite make the $13 million per year average that was initially scheduled though, with John Hollinger of The Athletic reporting on Monday that the 22-year-old actually has an average of $500,000 per season in unlikely incentives.
"The Athletic has learned how the incentive pays out. Moody gets it if he achieves all three of the following markers: playing at least 1,600 minutes, attempting at least nine 3-pointers per 100 possessions and achieving at least 60 percent true shooting."
Given the constant storyline of Moody's playing time over his first three seasons, and even so far entering his fourth, the fact there's an incentive tied to minutes played is rather ironic. Playing 1,600 minutes would equate to averaging 19.5 minutes across all 82 games, or averaging 21.3 minutes over 75 games if we want to account for some missed games.
Moody recently started three games in the absence of superstar guard Stephen Curry, but was pushed back to the bench for Monday's win against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. The former 14th overall pick is currently averaging 17.8 minutes per game (ranked eighth on the team), not that it factors into this year's contract anyway.
Moody is currently averaging well over 12.5 three-point attempts per 100 possessions, suggesting that nine is a more than achievable target to reach in the coming seasons. His current true shooting percentage is also well in excess of 60%, with Moody currently at 66.9% true shooting thanks to 50% shooting from the floor, 48.5% from three-point range, and 66.7% from the free-throw line.
Each of the three incentives are more than achievable in themselves, but perhaps reaching all three together could be difficult. Either way, there's a lot to play out before the contract actually begins next year.
Moody is currently the only Warrior fully under contract until the end of the 2027-28 season. New teammate Buddy Hield does have a deal until the end of that season, but the third and fourth seasons involve both non-guarantees and a player option.