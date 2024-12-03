Warriors young player surprisingly remains in trade talks according to latest report
When Moses Moody and the Golden State Warriors reached an agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million extension prior to the season, many assumed we would be done with the constant uncertainty surrounding his future.
The new contract suggests the Warriors clearly view Moody as part of their future, yet his playing time so far this season certainly doesn't correlate with that notion.
Warriors wing Moses Moody remains a possible trade candidate
After scoring at least 12 points in three of the first four games, and also starting in four of an early five-game stretch, Moody's place in Steve Kerr's rotation is again under question for hardly the first time in his career.
With Golden State currently on a four-game losing streak, trade speculation is starting to heat up on what the franchise could do to generate more support for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Outside that trio, almost anyone on the Warrior roster could be obtainable for rival teams, including Moody despite his recent extension. In a report for HoopsHype on Monday, Michael Scotto mentioned the fourth-year wing as someone who remains in trade discussions.
“Moody could be part of a package in a bigger deal, and Steve Kerr still doesn’t play him 20 minutes a game,” said one rival executive.
Being involved in trade talks wouldn't be anything new for Moody, having most recently been part of Golden State's reported offer for Lauri Markkanen during the offseason. He certainly would have hoped his future in the Bay was a little more secure after the contract extension, and perhaps it still is given the 'poison pill' contract makes it much more difficult for the Warriors to execute a trade with a rival team.
Moody's $5.8 million salary for this season is the outgoing number for Golden State, but the team trading for the 22-year-old would have to take in the average of this season's contract and his extension which equates to around $11 million.
Moody has played more than 20 minutes just twice this season, with the former 14th overall pick currently averaging 7.7 points and 2.0 rebounds on 38.8% 3-point shooting. He had 15 points in the first-half of last week's meeting with the Brooklyn Nets, but played just four second-half minutes much to the dismay of fans.
Moody played less than three minutes in the Warriors' eight-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday -- the first time all season he's played less than 10 minutes.