Warriors likely to part ways with young wing for frustrating reason

Nate Williams showed some promising signs for the Golden State Warriors over the final weeks of the season, but his ineligibility for another two-way contract is likely to see the franchise part ways with the young wing this summer.

The Athletic's Nick Friedell has Williams as only a 20% chance of returning to the Warriors next season, leaving the 27-year-old's NBA future uncertain after four years in the league.

Warriors likely to part ways with Nate Williams

Given devastating and long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, Golden State need to address their wing depth this summer which leaves Williams as a candidate to bring back for a second year.

Those injuries are why Williams got considerable opportunity late in the season, having appeared in 14 games for the franchise where he averaged over 17 minutes after signing a two-way contract with the Warriors in February.

There were games in which Williams looked like a viable and long-term NBA player, combining tenacity and grit on the defensive end with an improving jump-shot which saw him shoot 43.3% from 3-point range.

But it may not have been enough to warrant having Williams on the main roster, having used up his two-way eligibility after previous stints with the Portland Trail Blazers (five games) and 42 games across two years at the Houston Rockets.

"Williams is a hard-nosed player on a two-way deal, but his future with the Warriors is hazy. He showed flashes of solid play, but he likely will be on the fringe of the roster again," Friedell wrote earlier in the week.

Williams averaged 8.0 points and 2.1 rebounds which included going for 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in the third-last game of the regular season. Despite this, Golden State chose not to convert Williams onto the main roster to make him active for the Play-In tournament, instead going with Charles Bassey after he impressed in the final five games while on a 10-day contract.

Warriors need to address wing depth this offseason

It's frustrating because Williams would be a strong chance of returning if eligible for a two-way. Instead, his best hope of remaining with the Warriors is if they struggle to attract alternative, more proven wing options in free agency. It's a clear need for Golden State and one that may also look to address on the trade market and/or potentially with the 11th overall pick they hold at next month's draft.

In the meantime Williams' camp will have to be lining up alternative options for his future. Ideally that would be in the NBA with what would be a fourth different team, but there's a distinct possibility he might have to return to the G League or head overseas.