Warriors youngster emerging as shock offseason trade candidate

From key Golden State Warriors starter to playing just three minutes in Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday -- it's been quite the downfall for Moses Moody over the last few weeks.

Such has been the extended stretch of underwhelming form, there would be few Warrior fans that are against Moody's reduced role. However, this form may not just be having an impact on his minutes in the rotation right now, but could extend into the offseason where his future with the franchise may come into question.

Moses Moody may emerge as a Warriors trade candidate this offseason

After an up-and-down first three years plagued by an inconsistent role and playing time, Moody gained some security just before this season when he signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with Golden State. The 'poison pill' nature of that contract essentially took Moody out of trade scenarios, yet that could change heading into the offseason when the new deal officially starts.

After trading the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in early February, the Warriors have little in the way of mid-tier contracts to try and upgrade the roster around Butler and Stephen Curry.

Moody ($11.6 million) and Buddy Hield ($9.2 million) are currently the only two players contracted between $5-25 million for next season. Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney are making $9.1 and $8 million respectively this season, but both will be free agents in the summer where they're likely going to have to take pay cuts from their current deals.

A fortnight ago Hield was probably the one more likely to be moved if a mid-tier salary was required in a trade, yet the veteran's playoff heroics has turned that idea on its head. Hield delivered a shock 33 points on 9-of-11 3-point shooting to lead Golden State to a Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets, before going for 24 points and eight rebounds in a Game 1 win against the Timberwolves.

While the 32-year-old hasn't been as explosive over the last two games, his importance has only increased as a result of Stephen Curry's hamstring injury. As Hield's role drastically increases, Moody's has dwindled and resulted in the 22-year-old losing much of his confidence.

Moody has missed his last 14 field-goal attempts over the last four games, eight of which have come from 3-point range. Despite this slump, his upcoming extension is still far from a bad one and could hold value around the league.

It wouldn't be the first time in recent years that Golden State have traded a young player before playing a game on their second contract. The Warriors, of course, signed Jordan Poole to a massive four-year, $128 million extension, only to move him to the Washington Wizards ahead of his fifth NBA season.