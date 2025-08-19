Warriors youngster reveals obvious improvement area ahead of contract call

Alex Toohey has a lot to work on based off an underwhelming summer league campaign for the Golden State Warriors, yet the Australian forward will leave no stone unturned in trying to make himself into an NBA player.

In fact, it’s not his shooting, finishing, dribbling or defense that’s the top priority for Toohey, it’s simply adjusting to the pace of the NBA game after two years with the Sydney Kings in the NBL.

Alex Toohey is focusing on his conditioning this offseason

Toohey did look a step slow at times during summer league, which is understandable given the change in competition combined with some nerves in wearing the Warrior jersey for the first time after being taken 52nd overall in June’s NBA draft.

The 21-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.6 minutes per game during summer league, with his best performance coming in a 15-point display against the Utah Jazz where he went toe-to-toe with MVP Kyle Filipowski.

Speaking with ESPN’s Olgun Uluc in a recent interview, Toohey identified his conditioning as the biggest area he’ll be focusing on heading into his rookie year.

"You can never really be in the best shape. You can always be in better shape. I'm making sure I nail that before I get over there -- making sure that, when you're playing, you can't get tired. I think that raises every level. It raises your decision-making, the longer you can stay fit and keep your mind engaged," Toohey said.

What Toohey says makes a lot of sense, particularly in a Warrior system where their ball and player movement requires both quick footspeed and endurance combined with split-second decision-making and total attentiveness.

It’s also refreshing to hear a young player focus straight on their physical conditioning, rather than simply dive into the specific skillsets they need to work on. It’s obvious really when young players are being forced to jump into gruelling 82-game regular seasons, having come from the collegiate system or other professional leagues like the NBL where Toohey played 57 total games over the last two years.

Whether Toohey makes it as an NBA player remains to be seen, but it’s clear as to why the Warriors would have been impressed with his attitude and work ethic which could take him a long way in what is hopefully a 10-12+ year career.

Before then Golden State still need to make a contract call on the 6'8" forward, with Toohey still expected to sign a two-way deal with the franchise which would likely see him start out the season getting plenty of reps in the G League with Santa Cruz.