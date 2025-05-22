Warriors' youngster suddenly has reasonable excuse for playoff disaster

After starting 31-straight games for the Golden State Warriors over the second-half of the season, Moses Moody became an afterthought for Steve Kerr by the end of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even without the injured Stephen Curry, Moody was the 12th player used for Kerr in Game 5 and didn't see minutes until the fourth-quarter. It was a justified reflection of the 22-year-old's struggles throughout the playoffs, but the dwindling form may now come with a form of reasonable excuse.

Warriors' wing Moses Moody has undergone thumb surgery

The Warriors announced on Thursday that Moody has undergone successful surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, with the expectation that he'll be fully healthy well before training camp starts in October.

Still, it's a notable development and one that may provide some answers as to why Moody's form went downhill so dramatically after such a strong period following the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in early February.

In the first 12 games after the All-Star break, Moody averaged 13.3 points and shot a blistering 45.8% from 3-point range on nearly five attempts per game. He was thriving with the extra opportunity and taking on the role of the vacated Andrew Wiggins, having solidified a starting spot while helping a resurgent Golden State to an 11-1 record during that period.

Then everything changed. Over the last 15 games of the regular season, Moody's numbers dropped to 8.9 points per game on 30% 3-point shooting. He retained his starting role during that span and for the first two games of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets, but then found himself back in a bench role for Game 3 and beyond.

Outside of a 25-point, nine-rebound performance in Game 5 against the Rockets that largely came in garbage time during the fourth-quarter, Moody struggled to provide anywhere near the same impact he had just after the All-Star break.

He wound up shooting just 35% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc in the playoffs, having played more than 12 minutes just once in the final six games. Perhaps the thumb injury was a legitimate reason as to why his shooting became such an issue, and why confidence in the rest of his game seemed to diminish as a result.

Moody's form to end the season has arose external speculation on whether he could become a trade candidate this offseason, but perhaps the Warriors are confident that the former 14th overall pick will return to his best and even take another step in his development with this thumb injury out of the way.