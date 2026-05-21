Victor Wembanyama may crush Warriors hopes of landing ideal center

Aday Mara could be the ideal long-term center for the Golden State Warriors, but Victor Wembanyama may be in the process of crushing any chance the franchise has of landing the Michigan product.

Mara might be the solution to the Warriors matching Wembanyama's size and trying to limit his dominance over the next decade, yet they might not be the only team with that idea which makes it unlikely that the Spaniard falls to their 11th overall pick at next month's draft.

Victor Wembanyama crushing Warriors hopes of landing Aday Mara

Mara was considered a strong potential prospect once the Warriors pick was solidified at the draft lottery earlier this month, but his stock has only risen in the short time since as he becomes a likely top 10 selection.

Mara's measurements at the NBA Draft Combine certainly raised eyebrows, particularly his 9'9" standing reach which is longer than that of Wembanyama. Yet the biggest impact in Mara's stocks may be less about him personally, and more about Wembanyama's dominance during these playoffs.

Teams around the league will need to find some sort of answer for a player who, even at just 22-years-old, may already be the most unstoppable force in the league. There's very few who can even compare to Wembanyama's physical traits, but Mara is certainly one of them.

Wembanyama is a cheat code - any agile 7'3 player that can shoot the three and dribble is a cheat code. Offensive and Defensive cheat code. This is why in convinced Aday Mara could be a steal at 6th 7'3 w. a higher standing reach than Wemby at 9'9.pic.twitter.com/DWX85zxACj — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) May 19, 2026

Mara isn't going to be Wembanyama, particularly offensively where he's yet to consistently develop a jump-shot or much of an isolation game. The defensive impact, however, is already evident, having averaged an incredible 2.6 blocks in his 40 games with the Wolverines this season while helping them to the NCAA championship.

Mock drafts now have Aday Mara as likely top 10 pick

Multiple mock drafts now have Mara being taken before Golden State's 11th pick. ESPN's Jeremy Woo has the 21-year-old going eighth overall to the Atlanta Hawks, and so too Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman who views Mara as one of the biggest risers from the draft combine.

"Aday Mara measuring 7'3" barefoot with a 9'9" standing reach became a hot topic inside Wintrust Arena. This type of size and length has become very enticing for a finisher and shot-blocker who's also an excellent passer with impressive post skill and footwork," Wasserman wrote.

NBC Sports have Mara going 10th to the Milwaukee Bucks, but there's still some hope of him being available to the Warriors considering Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports has him heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th pick.

Wembanyama's rise will likely only make 7'3" giants more valuable over the next few years, and Mara could be one of the first to benefit from what the French phenom is doing for San Antonio.