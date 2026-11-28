The Golden State Warriors face a crucial trade question as they currently explore Kristaps Porzingis deals -- move draft assets now for an immediete upgrade, or hold them for a bigger move further down the line (say next offseason)?

Yet it's important to note that some potential short-term targets, including Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., shouldn't actually prevent the Warriors from pursuing a bigger move as early as prior to the mid-season trade deadline.

Wendell Carter Jr. trade won't stop Warriors pursuing bigger move

Carter has emerged as a notable possible target for Golden State in recent weeks, and NBA insider Marc Stein brought the 27-year-old's name up (in theory) when it comes to the idea of a Porzingis trade that would help Orlando shed salary.

"The Magic are not just going to trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Warriors," Stein said on the All NBA Podcast. "They would want draft compensation and the Warriors have to decide, do we want to put draft compensation into an in-season deal or do we want to keep all our draft compensation for maybe off-season swings that might be more grandiose?"

As Stein alludes to, the Warriors would likely need to sacrifice at least one first-round pick for a Carter move. However, given the financial incentive for the Magic, it's hard to see it being any more than that. The veteran center is also a nice player who'd fit in and make an instant impact for Golden State, yet it's unlikely that anyone around the league would give up more than one first.

Giving up one pick for Carter should in no way preclude Golden State from their hopes of a bigger trade down the track. The former seventh overall pick should still be worth a first-round pick anytime in the next 12 month if the Warriors were to re-aggregate his salary in a trade, while they'll also gain access to another first-round pick come next year's NBA Draft.

Warriors can still make big move after potential Wendell Carter Jr. trade

A trade for Carter before December 16 would still allow them to make a blockbuster deal before the mid-season deadline. For example, if the Warriors decided they truly wanted to pursue an Anthony Davis trade in February, they could still package up Carter with Draymond Green, Moses Moody and draft capital.

Any move for Carter would be under the hope of him becoming a long-term player for Golden State, but it crucially wouldn't remove any flexibility given he's under contract for just one more guaranteed season at $19.6 million.

The Warriors may have a bigger name in mind than Carter over the next nine months, yet that's not a reason to turn their back on a potential trade with the Magic if it truly becomes a possibility.