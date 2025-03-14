Western Conference injury woes persist as Golden State continue their winning ways

The 2024-25 NBA Season has certainly been a compelling campaign thus far. Full of up's, down's, shocking moments, and surprises. No surprise has been more gratifying than the run the Golden State Warriors have been on since acquiring Jimmy Butler III during this past February's trade deadline.

Following Thursday night's comfortable 130-104 win against the Sacramento Kings, a game in which Stephen Curry notched his 4000th career 3-pointer, the Warriors have improved to 13-1 with Butler in the lineup while continuing a six-game winning streak in the process.

At 38-28, they currently remain at the sixth-spot in the West. However, due to some major injury updates, it's not unimaginable to see the Golden State clinch a top five seed in the standings with less than 20 games to play.

Injuries are piling up in the Western Conference

As of March 14th, the fifth-seeded Houston Rockets & fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers are the next targets in the standings. Fortunately for the Warriors, both teams are currently dealing with key injuries to big names that could negatively impact their odds of maintaining those spots.

The Rockets will be without another one of their young standouts as Amen Thompson suffered an ankle sprain that could potentially sideline him for up to two weeks. Thompson is a big piece for the Rockets, whose two-way ability and explosive athleticism will be sorely missed while he's out.

The Lakers meanwhile, who went on a bit of a hot stretch themselves this past month following the arrival of Luka Doncic, have been hit by the dreaded injury bug as well. Rui Hachimura (knee) is currently day-to-day, while LeBron James (groin) and Jaxson Hayes (knee) were ruled out of the 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Doncic himself was even listed as questionable before the game due to an ankle injury, and Austin Reeves was seen nursing a potential hand injury in the aftermath of the Bucks game. Outside of James, who has already been ruled out the game against the Denver Nuggets, it is currently unclear who will suit up in their next game. No matter what, it appears health will be an uphill battle for at least another week.

What does this mean for Golden State?

Missing LeBron James for an extended period of time right now has been particularly terrible for Los Angeles. The Lakers currently have the fourth hardest remaining schedule in the league and have lost their last 3 games. On the other hand, the Warriors have the twelfth hardest schedule and are continuing to surge. Schedule strength is always important, with timely wins the key to climbing further.

With the standings being as tight as they are, the Warriors have to take advantage of the injuries that continue to occur within the conference and hope for a little help from other teams in the win-loss column as well. So far, LA's recent woes have been helpful, but Houston on the other hand are on a 4-game winning streak of their own. That could change given Amen Thompson's unavailability, but there's no guarantee given the ease of their schedule going forward.

The Warriors themselves have a tough three-game home stretch coming up in which they'll be tasked with defeating the New York Knicks, Nuggets and Bucks. From there, it should be relatively smooth sailing until early April.

If Golden State can maintain their momentum, avoid injuries and continue to overcome lesser teams, there's little reason not believe the Warriors could at least be a top five seed when it's all said and done.