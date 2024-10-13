When does former Warriors guard Klay Thompson make his homecoming to Chase Center?
Having made the blockbuster decision to depart the Golden State Warriors during the summer, Klay Thompson made his preseason debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Utah Jazz on Thursday at American Airlines Center.
It was a mixed opening performance for the veteran sharpshooter in his new jersey. Thompson missed his first three-field goals in the first period, yet returned with a series of signature three-pointers in the second-quarter. His individual defense was better than many anticipated, but he was also a game-low -19 in 18 first-half minutes.
When does Klay Thompson return to Chase Center?
Thompson will have two more preseason games to acclimatize to his new team, including playing alongside superstar guard and MVP candidate Luka Doncic who missed Thursday's 107-102 loss to the Jazz.
The 5x All-Star will then make his official debut for the Mavericks at home against the San Antonio Spurs on October 24. That game will be notable in itself from a Warrior perspective, with Thompson set to go head-to-head against former Golden State teammate Chris Paul who joined the Spurs on a one-year, $10.5 million in free agency.
Thompson's return to Chase Center will come on November 12, doubling as each team's first of four NBA Cup group games. It will be one of, if not the biggest game on the Warriors regular season schedule, with Thompson's return to set to be an emotional one despite the franchise legend's somewhat tumultuous departure from the franchise.
Thompson reportedly rejected a two-year, $48 million contract at the start of last season, and ultimately played out the year despite being extension eligible throughout. By the end it became clear that re-signing him wasn't the top priority for Golden State, and in the end Thompson left more so for simply a fresh start rather financial reasons. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Mavericks, having reportedly turned down a four-year, $80 million contract from the Los Angeles Lakers.
None of that changes the fact Thompson is one of the best and most accomplished players in franchise history, and that post-retirement he'll be immortalized with a jersey retirement. November 12 will undoubtedly bring a pre-game celebration of Thompson's wonderful career with the franchise, but by the first whistle he'll be just another competitor the Warriors are trying to beat.
"I'm going to run through his chest," said long-time teammate Draymond Green of Thompson in a recent interview with ESPN.