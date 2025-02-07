When will Jimmy Butler make Warriors debut? Star forward firming to face former team

It's official. Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors acquired Butler in a multi-team trade on Wednesday, sending out Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a top 10 protected 2025 first-round pick in the process.

Butler also arrives with a brand new two-year, $112 million contract extension, signifying a commitment between player and franchise that also aligns with the current deals for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

When will Jimmy Butler debut for the Golden State Warriors?

Butler has reportedly flown to Los Angeles to join the Warriors for their matchup with the Lakers on Thursday night, with reports of the trade having emerged less than an hour prior to Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz.

However, Butler won't be in uniform to face the Lakers who will also be without their own huge acquisition. Luka Doncic is still recovering from a calf injury and is likely to make his debut with the team next week.

As for Butler, his debut is expected to come against one of his former teams in the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center. While it hasn't been confirmed that Butler will debut against the Bulls, it is the expectation according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Jimmy Butler to the Warriors trade is now official. He will wear #10. Latest word is that Saturday in Chicago is the likely night of his debut. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2025

The only reason that may not be the case is because of any type of a ramp up process required for Butler physically, with the 35-year-old having only played in five of the Miami Heat's past 24 games. Butler was suspended multiple times by the Heat recently for disruptive behaviour as the veteran forward tried to force his way out of Miami.

Butler was originally drafted by the Bulls with the final pick of the first-round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He played his first six NBA seasons in Chicago, making three All-Star teams and winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award in 2015. Butler has since played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and the Heat, with the Warriors now his fifth team in a distinguished career that includes leading Miami twice to the NBA Finals.

While there will be an adjustment period for Butler and Golden State, the team isn't in a position where they can afford to wait for results from this blockbuster trade. The Warriors currently hold a 25-25 record heading into Thursday's meeting with the Lakers, placing them 11th in the Western Conference standings but tied with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.