The vibes for the Golden State Warriors right now are immaculate. The team has won eight games in a row, spirits are high, and Jimmy Butler hilariously dressed up as an assistant coach on Monday night.

He was drawing up plays on the board like “pass it to Steph”, and the Warriors listened as Curry was great and the hosts dominated the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.

Jimmy Butler playing coach speaks to Warriors chemistry

While Butler’s tomfoolery on the bench may not seem like much, or may just seem like him goofing around, it really does speak to the fact that this team likes playing with one another. There was a fear when the Warriors first got Butler that he and Draymond Green would butt heads as two big personalities, but that has not been the case at all.

Nothing but good vibes from Coach Jimmy 😂 pic.twitter.com/FUhZZVuH70 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 10, 2026

They seem to get along great, as does Butler with Curry. Even though Butler has been the top dog in other places during his long NBA career, he was more than willing to play Robin to Curry’s Batman which speaks to the team player he's been.

Now he's continuing to be a team player even while out and recovering from his torn ACL. He probably won’t be back on the court until January or February at the earliest, but just imagine what a shot in the arm that will be for the Warriors when he does return.

Jimmy Butler should give Warriors a big boost when he returns

That is a long time from now so it’s more than possible that all the positivity and good vibes surrounding Golden State will have dissipated by then, but if the team is still fairly healthy and playing good basketball, Butler could help give them a boost ahead of the postseason.

For now though he can play the role of jester on the bench while also providing very real mentorship and support to young players on the team like Yaxel Lendeborg. He’s the elder statesman now and even if he can’t play, he can still have an impact on the game with his mind and any advice or support he’s able to give to the team.

We will see how long the “Coach Jimmy” gag lasts, but the fact that he and the team are having fun right now as the Dubs continue to win games bodes well for their continued success going forward.