Wild Stephen Curry trade idea has obvious Warriors response

Stephen Curry's future at the Golden State Warriors has become a source of discussion in the wake of an offseason marred by roster inactivity, but the franchise and their greatest ever player remain on track for an extension once eligible on August 29.

That hasn't stopped rumors and wild ideas of a bombshell Curry trade, with the San Antonio Spurs regularly mentioned as a suitor for the two-time MVP to make for an unstoppable pairing with Victor Wembanyama.

Warriors have obvious response to wild Stephen Curry-Spurs trade idea

The Spurs might make as much if not more sense than any other rival team, but the Warriors simply aren't going to consider a Curry trade unless he explicity asks out which appears like an extremely unlikely scenario despite an underwhelming offseason.

Still, Golden State might not immedietly say no to San Antonio's approach. Instead, they have an obvious response to trade discussions by asking for Stephon Castle or Dylan Harper in return for the 38-year-old.

The Spurs might laugh off that suggestion from the Warriors, but they would equally laugh off a package of De'Aaron Fox and picks that's been floated by many as an appropriate deal for Curry if he became available.

Given he's just starting a four-year, $221.7 million contract after a playoff run where he averaged only 15.6 points on 41.4% shooting from the floor, Fox might actually be a negative asset and isn't the core player to be part of a Curry trade despite their age difference.

Picks from the Spurs are essentially useless because with Wembanyama, Castle and Harper in place, they project to be at the top of the Western Conference for the next decade and every pick will be outside the top 25.

Warriors might be better letting Stephen Curry leave in free agency

If the offer of Fox and picks was the best Golden State could do, they might be better off just letting Curry test free agency next year if he doesn't agree to an extension. Not only would the cap space arguably be more valuable than paying Fox $55 million per year, but the franchise would come off looking better with Curry making the decision over trading him.

At the end of the day, it's all a moot point anyway until Curry doesn't sign an extension and there's reports that he's considering finishing his career elsewhere. Given he's 17 years through a legendary career with one team, that just seems implausible despite the team's issues.

The focus will therefore remain not on Curry's future with the Warriors, but how the franchise can upgrade the roster to help deliver him at least more meaningful playoff run and a chance at another championship.