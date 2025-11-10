Will Richard’s breakout will force Warriors into uncomfortable decision

The Golden State Warriors have been benefitting from the strong play of Will Richard this season, particularly since the month of November began. And in the end, his breakout could potentially create a situation where several of the Warriors' other rostered guards become expendable, and could be fodder for trades as we get closer to the February deadline.

Warriors fans have been taking note of the strong play of Richard since the start of the regular season. He has a combination of strong basketball IQ, steady performance under pressure, defensive presence and shooting touch. Many feel that he's already playing like a veteran in some ways in his first NBA season, and that's precisely the kind of contribution this team needs right now.

On a squad that's already so veteran-laden, it helps to have young talent for the aspect of added athleticism and shooting power. But the truth is, this group is going to rely heavily on the guys that have been there, done that as they try to get one more championship out of the core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. That's where it helps to have a guy like Richard where you essentially get the best of both worlds when he's at his best.

Will Richard has been fantastic in November

With Will emerging as a reliable piece that may be able to continue earning minutes and potentially even play a role in the playoffs, there's going to be the potential for him to make several of Golden State's other guard options appear more tradeable. Pat Spencer, De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II are all players that come to mind when thinking of who could see their role diminished a bit or potentially even be looked at as expendable altogether moving forward.

Richard possesses the kind of lateral quickness and defensive speed that Spencer doesn't really have at this stage. Melton is still valuable, but Richard's more affordable contract could be persuasive to the Warriors. Hield is of course a very strong shooter, but he remains streaky, and doesn't bring the kind of defensive impact Richard does either. As for Payton, it's more of an issue of age and durability than anything else.

If he continues to develop at this rapid pace we have seen in November thus far, Will Richard will give the Warriors a potent and youthful option in the backcourt for the foreseeable future, and he could end up as one of their most valuable young pieces. For a squad so focused on winning now, that's a big asset.