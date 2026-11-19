Through three full games without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors have showed very little to feel inspired about.

And it's not just the fact that no one has stepped up as a primary scorer in his absence. Without Curry in the rotation, the entire team seems to be playing outside of its respective roles—almost no one has been as effective, through these three games, as they were with their superstar on the court.

Outside of Will Richard, that is.

After experiencing a shifting workload (and even buzz that he would be cut out of the rotation) earlier in the season, Richard has worked his way toward being one of the Warriors' most consistent offensive contributors on the margins. Since Curry went down, he's averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while converting 53.6% of his attempts from the floor. He led all Warriors scorers last night with 20 points, routinely working his way along the baseline and toward the basket to get up shots that fit his game.

Now, those shots won't always be there when the rotation is whole. But for now, it would be surprising if Steve Kerr didn't give Richard extensive opportunities to help keep this team afloat.

And if Richard can keep playing like this over the next month or so, he'll be well on his way to leaving Kerr with a difficult rotational decision when the time comes.

Will Richard looks the part of a real rotational contributor for the Warriors

Earlier in the season, there was ample reason to believe that Richard could be on the fringes of the rotation, even with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis out. He hasn't shown, to this point in his career, an ability to convert at a high rate from beyond the arc, and although he provides solid point-of-attack defense, that portion of his game isn't necessarily elite enough to compel Kerr to play him on a nightly basis.

The Warriors' backcourt—with Curry, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Brandon Williams, and Gary Payton II—was likely going to be too deep for Richard to see extensive minutes.

But of course, injuries open up opportunities. And the former second-round pick has made the most of his this season.

He's showed more confidence with the ball in his hands, and a greater understanding of the general flow of the Warriors' offense, than he ever has in a Golden State uniform—even during the brief stretch where he was with the starting lineup last season. And considering how desperately the Warriors need energy and scoring in their starting five, it feels perfectly reasonable for Kerr to pair Richard with Podziemski in the backcourt over the next couple of games and see how things go.

But there will be a time, hopefully, where this rotation returns to full strength. At first, that should include the returns of Curry and Williams. Although Williams hasn't taken on too much of an on-ball workload this season, he'll slot in behind Curry as the team's backup point guard, and Melton is already positioned there as the backup shooting guard. Georges Niang, meanwhile, is likely a fixture of the Warriors' rotation no matter what, and it feels unlikely that Santos, barring an extended stretch of sub-par play moving forward, is pulled out of the rotation, either.

So where does that leave Richard when the rotation finds some depth again next month? Disregarding his performance last night, it's likely as the 10th or 11th man for Golden State.

And what about when Butler and Moody return to the fold? Both of those players should, by the end of the season, be eating up major minutes in the frontcourt, and Moody particularly represents an upgrade over Richard's skill-set on a night-to-night basis.

But even with those players available, this team is going to need constant energy. As long as Richard can provide that, Kerr is going to need to find a way to keep his minutes intact, even if there's a sharp drop when Curry and Williams return to the fold.

At the end of the day, Richard is a real rotational contributor for this team. It's simply going to be on the coaching staff, eventually, to figure out where those minutes come from.