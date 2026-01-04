Will Richard has shockingly made Warriors' prime trade chip expendable

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for an absolutely integral stretch of home games, the recent strides that rookie guard Will Richard has taken have been one of the recent bright spots for the team.

With almost all of the starters out last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 points. On the season, he is averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while knocking down 38.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

On a roster loaded with shooting guards, Richard has separated himself from the pack. That is an impressive feat for a rookie selected in the second round.

However, as the trade deadline approaches, the Warriors will have a choice to make when it comes to consolidating their roster. Which pieces are they willing to part with in order to pull off the difference-making move they need?

Richard's play, and his contract number, may leave multiple members of the team's backcourt, including fifth-year guard Moses Moody, vulnerable.

Will Richard has been the ideal fit for the Warriors, but his play could be pushing Moses Moody off the team

At the end of last season, Moody's play made his three-year, $37.5 million rookie extension look like a steal. After the roster was shuffled with the Jimmy Butler trade, Moody averaged 11 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 35.6% from deep.

Accordingly, the team refused to include his contract as a sweetener in any potential Jonathan Kuminga deals this past offseason.

This season, his averages are much the same (although he is shooting just 41% from the field).

However, Richard has proven that he is capable of doing many of the same things that Moody is at a much lower price point. While Moody is owed over $11 million this season, Richard is being paid just over $1 million.

For a team with a massive amount of money invested in their stars, every dollar counts. If Moody's contract were to be included in a Kuminga trade, the caliber of player that Golden State could retrieve changes drastically.

This is not to say that Moody has not been good this season. He has been what fans have come to expect.

However, if that can also be expected out of Richard (and De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski), why cling to Moody so fervently?

As unfortunate as it may be, Richard's ascendance could soon place Moody on the trade block.