Will Richard makes Warriors trade plans crystal clear if stunning emergence continues

Head coach Steve Kerr has offered a stern warning to some of his more seasoned players, suggesting that Will Richard is ready to steal their minutes after the rookie guard delivered a stunning 30-point performance for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Yet not only could Richard's emergence shake up Kerr's rotation going forward, he could also help shape Golden State's trade plans before the February mid-season deadline.

Will Richard could easily make Buddy Hield expendable mid-season

While Richard got his first career start and played nearly 35 minutes against the Sacramento Kings despite being a DNP over the previous two games, veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield was limited to less than 14 minutes off the bench.

With the star trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the sidelines, you would think that Hield's veteran experience may have been important on the second night of a back-to-back.

Instead, the 32-year-old played even less than his season average, and his minutes could continue to dwindle based on his own form and Richard's incredible 30-point game that came with five threes, seven rebounds and on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the floor.

"Everybody is on notice. Take care of the ball because we have people who are ready to do it and they're ready to step in." 👀



- Steve Kerr warns the rest of his Warriors players that Will Richard is ready to steal their mins (via @WillardAndDibs).



🎧 https://t.co/mpDgPtwFTo pic.twitter.com/zNCJxb3iWF — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 6, 2025

If Richard continues to emerge and can become a legitimate rotation piece even when the veterans return -- something he showed in brief minutes through the first six games of the season -- then it might be more than just minutes in the rotation that Hield loses.

His spot on the roster could come into jeopardy leading into the mid-season deadline, with Hield easily appearing like the most expendable piece right now of any Golden State player making more than the minimum.

Hield is making $9.2 million this season, giving something for the Warriors to utilize if Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody continue to impress and take themselves out of trade conversations. Only $3 million of Hield's contract is guaranteed for next season, making him almost an expiring contract which could be valuable alongside Golden State's assortment of future draft picks.

The 10-year veteran is currently averaging only 7.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 43.9% shooting from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range. Richard, meanwhile, is now averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals on an incredible 64.7% shooting from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

If Richard continues to impress and the Warriors get De'Anthony Melton back from injury (and perhaps sign Seth Curry too), Hield suddenly becomes very moveable if a legitimate trade upgrade presents itself.