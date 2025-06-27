After the Golden State Warriors traded the 41st pick of the draft to the Phoenix Suns for picks 52 and 59 (which became 56), the list of prospects left for them to select drastically changed late in the second-round.

That didn't stop them from trading up to draft Florida's Will Richard, having given up the 59th pick, the draft rights to Justinian Jessup, and a top 50 protected 2032 second-round pick to land the 6'4" guard.

Will Richard draws comparison to a pair of former Warriors

NBADraft.net unironically compares Richard to former Warriors Brandon Rush and Damion Lee, both of who won championships with the franchise. Lee, in particular, was a key piece of Golden State's 2021-22 campaign where he averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game during the regular season.

The Warriors will now be hoping that Richard can also become a championship player for the franchise, having been pivotal to Florida's success last year where he helped the Gators land a National Championship.

While he wasn't as flashy as the lights-out shooting of Walter Clayton Jr. (who went 18th overall) or the high-flying play of Alijah Martin (39th), you could argue Richard, at times, was the most important player on that team.

After a very consistent three years at Florida, Will Richard had his most significant moment and best game at the most critical time. With the National Championship on the line, facing the best defense in the country, he scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and hit four threes while adding two steals and a block.

The fit for the Warriors is good; they are looking for winning players who can seamlessly integrate with a more veteran team. Even though Richard is undersized for a wing, his long wingspan allows him to be a disruptor on defense, and he certainly isn't afraid to take and make big shots. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke highly of Richard and confirmed what most expected, that the Warriors were looking for ready and able two-way players.

“We see him as a two-way player, shoot it and defend it. He's a pretty good on-ball defender, very good off-ball defender, and he's got good length," Dunleavy said. "And he's coming from a really good program and system where (he was) well-coached, well-taught through many years in college. This is a guy that knows how to play.”

Becoming more consistent from three will be crucial to his development, as Richard is a career 35.5% shooter from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, he is a winning player who is ready to compete and will now be a fascinating watch for the Warriors in Summer League.