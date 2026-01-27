Will Richard snub further proves Warriors painful Stephen Curry reality

The lack of high level talent on the Golden State Warriors roster has again been proven, with Will Richard snubbed from the Rising Stars Mini Tournament to take place at All-Star weekend next month.

Richard has missed out on selection despite an impressive rookie year, while second-year center Quinten Post also hasn't been picked even after starting 32 games for the Warriors this season. It further demonstrates a painful reality Golden State could be set to face in the aftermath of Stephen Curry's legendary career, with the future looking fairly bleak beyond the 2x MVP right now.

Will Richard snub further proves painful future Warriors reality

It's not as if the Warriors haven't had the opportunity to solidify a future beyond Curry, having held three lottery picks across the 2020 and 2021 drafts. Unfortunately they whiffed on their two top 10 picks, fatefully taking James Wiseman second overall after finishing with the worst record in the league in the 2019-20 season.

Jonathan Kuminga remains with the team (for the moment) but hasn't developed as hoped after being taken seventh overall, while fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody is a starter but still appears an underwhelming selection when the likes of Alperun Sengun, Trey Murphy III and Jalen Johnson were all still on the board.

More recently, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Golden State front office have uncovered some gems toward the end of the draft, finding Trayce Jackson-Davis, Post and Richard with three consecutive picks in the 50s.

Whatever you want to say about Brandin Podziemski and his eventual trajectory in the league, there's no doubt that he's provided value as the 19th overall pick. The issue is you don't expect to draft stars outside the lottery or late in the second-round, making Golden State's misses in 2020 and 2021 all the more problematic.

The 2026 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool!



NBA Rookies and Sophomores will be drafted onto three teams on Tuesday (1/27) at 7:00pm/et on Peacock, with NBA G League players to comprise the fourth team.



The four teams will compete in the Castrol Rising Stars mini tournament on… pic.twitter.com/7jtxcCRGgp — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2026

Richard has made surprise impact in his rookie year, averaging nearly 20 minutes in his 43 appearances including 15 starts for head coach Steve Kerr. The 23-year-old has averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals this season, shooting an efficient 47.3% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range.

Fortunately Richard will get an opportunity to build his game and have a chance at selection again next season, having gone for a season-high six steals during Monday night's blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors could get another top 20 selection in this year's draft if they keep hold of their pick, giving them a futher chance to build a post-Curry future should they choose not to sacrifice it for a win-now move.