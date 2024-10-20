Wizards fans frustrated after team failed to trade former Warriors first-round pick
Fans of the Washington Wizards have been left frustrated after the team reportedly failed to find a taker for former Golden State Warriors first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Amid a flurry of transactions across the league on Saturday as teams finalize their rosters ahead of the regular season, the Wizards apparently tried to find a trade for Baldwin or 2022 top 10 pick Johnny Davis, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.
The Wizards tried but failed to trade former Warriors forward Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Washington was unwilling to attach a draft asset to Baldwin or Smith though, meaning there were no takers for either young player according to Smith. It meant the Wizards were left to waive their only non-guaranteed contract -- Jared Butler -- in order reduce their roster to 15 ahead of their season opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.
The decision has left Wizards fans fuming after Butler impressed across five preseason games, with the 24-year-old averaging 6.8 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.6% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.
One look across social media provides a sense of the anger among the fanbase. Many Wizards fans believe the franchise should have just eaten Baldwin's salary and waived him, thus opening up the roster spot to retain Butler.
Washington had already picked up the third-year option on Baldwin, with the 6'9" forward making $2.4 million this season. Baldwin received similar game-time to Butler during the preseason, averaging 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.2% from the floor and 35.7% from three-point range.
It's not just a small preseason sample where Butler seemingly played better than Baldwin either. The 6'3" guard appeared in more games, averaged more minutes, points and assists, and was far more efficient than Baldwin during the course of last regular season.
Originally a 28th overall pick of the Warriors in 2022, Baldwin did show some positive signs during a rookie year where he shot 38.1% from three-point range across 31 games. That didn't prevent Golden State from giving up on him after just one season, sending Baldwin to Washington as part of the Jordan Poole-for-Chris Paul trade in June last year.
Baldwin failed to cement himself in 38 games with the Wizards last season, and while his spot on the roster may be secure after today's events, it seems he has a fair way to go in lifting his approval rating among the fanbase.