Wizards now free to grant Anthony Davis wish Warriors wisely avoided

The Golden State Warriors were strongly linked to Anthony Davis over recent weeks amid their pursuit of LeBron James, but they ultimately decided against a move for the 10x All-Star in large part because of his desire for a big new contract extension.

The Wizards are now free to grant Davis that wish when he becomes eligible for a four-year deal on August 6, with trade rumors unsurprisingly becoming quiet after James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday.

Warriors put a line through Anthony Davis as a trade target

Davis was really only seen as a trade target to help entice James as a free agent, and there's still an argument to be made that they should have done that given the 41-year-old signed with the 76ers, leaving the Warriors with effectively the same roster as the one that just finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs.

Yet there's also a strong argument to suggest Golden State wisely avoided a trade for Davis that would have cost them multiple first-round picks, along with a significant contract extension for a player who's appeared in just 29 games since being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers early last year.

According to The Ringer's Logan Murdock on Thursday, it was that combination of injury history and extension that turned the Warriors away from a Davis trade despite interest from some within the front office.

"At summer league in Las Vegas, a small contingent of Golden State’s front office pushed for that path, but AD’s injury history and desire for a new extension ultimately convinced team brass to stay put," Murdock wrote.

Warriors need to make the most of recent trade decisions

Golden State had an opportunity to trade for Jaylen Brown before he was shockingly sent to Philadelphia at the start of the month, and could have further explored a Davis trade. Had they acquired either one, they'd probably be entering next season with James also on their roster.

By not trading for Davis, Brown or any other star player, the Warriors have prioritized flexibility to make big moves either prior to next year's mid-season trade deadline using the expiring contracts of Jimmy Butler and/or Draymond Green, or in free agency next year where they could have max cap space (or more).

Only time will tell whether or not Golden State are fully justified in their decision, starting with whether Washington come to terms with Davis on an extension before the start of next season.