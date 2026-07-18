Wizards' Trae Young move sends brutal message to Warriors on Anthony Davis trade

The Washington Wizards' move to sign Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million extension last month sends a clear message to the Golden State Warriors that they may not be bluffing when it comes to an Anthony Davis trade.

Despite various reports linking the Warriors to Davis amid their pursuit of LeBron James in free agency, the Wizards have so far pushed back on the idea of trading the 10x All-Star just months after they acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks.

Wizards may not be bluffing on Anthony Davis trade stance

There have been strong suggestions that Washington may be more open to trading Davis once he becomes extension-eligible on August 6, assuming the two sides are apart in contract negotiations or that either party doesn't see a long-term future together.

Yet the Wizards' foolish decision to hand Young the kind of extension that's drawn significant criticism in the weeks since, suggests they could be willing to do the same for Davis and solidify his future in the city.

If anything the Davis decision is even more difficult. At least with Young, Washington could point to the fact he's only 27-years-old and averaged 69 games through his first seven years prior to this last season where he was clearly shut down by the Wizards, having appeared in only five games following his acquisition from the Atlanta Hawks.

In contrast, Davis is 33-years-old and has a lengthy injury history that would scare every team, having appeared in only 29 games since his involvement in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade early last year.

Still, perhaps the Wizards are insane enough to offer Davis a three or four-year deal at near max money, rather than trade him to the Warriors at a time where they can use James' free agency as a point of leverage to get more than what they paid only months ago.

Warriors may only have interest in Anthony Davis because of LeBron

The risk surrounding Davis and a possible extension means Golden State likely wouldn't have any interest in Davis if it wasn't a key recruiting tool to try and land James. They themselves wouldn't have to just negotiate with the Wizards on a trade, but also Rich Paul and Klutch Sports on a Davis extension were he to be acquired.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that the Warriors have gained no real traction on a Davis trade. With James' decision now expected in the coming days, time may be running out for the Warriors to make a big move that could sway the outcome.

Regardless of James' next destination, there will be a major watch remaining on Davis' future in Washington and whether player and franchise ultimately agree on a contract extension.