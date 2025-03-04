Wounded Warriors reach major milestone after scrappy win in Charlotte

The Golden State Warriors have been rewarded for their recent good form by officially taking hold of the Western Conference's sixth-seed following a 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday.

Unlike their 36-point blowout win over the Hornets last week, the Warriors were made to work for this victory and could be left to count the cost after a number of different injury concerns.

The wounded Warriors finally overcame the Hornets on Monday

Stephen Curry tweaked his ankle on a defensive closeout in the second-quarter, while Brandin Podziemski went back to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third. Both starting guards continued and finished the game, yet the same couldn't be said for Gary Payton iI who exited after a brutal head collision with LaMelo Ball.

Jimmy Butler also didn't appear 100% after missing Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, with eyes now squarely focused on who may be available for Golden State as they prepare to visit the New York Knicks in the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

As for this game, the Warriors led throughout the game but were never fully in control until the fourth-quarter. The hosts pulled to within two during the third-quarter, only for Buddy Hield to deliver a long-awaited burst with a series of threes late in the period and early in the fourth.

Hield led Golden State in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range, while also adding five rebounds and two assists in just over 31 minutes off the bench. Curry had 21 points and 10 assists in 30 minutes of action, with the 2x MVP one of three Warriors to record a double-double.

Draymond Green was active on both ends of the floor with 16 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Podziemski went 4-of-11 from beyond the arc on his way to 19 points and 10 rebounds in nearly 32 minutes.

Butler had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, though his lack of aggression in looking for own shot did draw the ire of Golden State fans. The 6x All-Star took just seven shots for the game, but did once again get to the free-throw line on six occassions.

The Warriors started out 9-of-35 from 3-point range, yet made nine of their last 15 to finish a respectable 36% from deep. Both teams were relatively inefficient from the floor, but Golden State recorded nine less turnovers and had four more offensive rebounds than their opponent.

The Warriors have now won eight of nine games with Butler, yet will almost certainly face a huge test against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.