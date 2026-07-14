Yaxel Lendeborg already has one Warriors problem that should quickly disappear

Yaxel Lendeborg has driven plenty of excitement and optimsim for the Golden State Warriors through his first four summer league appearances, but it hasn't been all perfect for the prized 11th overall pick.

Lendeborg's defense hasn't exactly come as advertised when the Warriors drafted him last month, but that's a problem that comes with obvious solutions which should mean it disappears once his rookie season gets underway.

Yaxel Lendeborg should quickly overcome defensive concerns

The 6'9" forward has displayed his potential on the defensive end with a few weak side blocks across summer league, and he did have three steals during Sunday's dominant victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Yet the lack of consistent effort and focus has been an issue for some fans, though that may simply be overcome by Lendeborg getting in better shape over the offseason and heading into training camp in October.

"I'm trying to change my sleep. I'm trying to eat better. It's not working, man. Maybe I just took too long of a break. I've never felt this winded in my life," Lendeborg recently said. "But once I get back in shape, I know I'll be good."

Combine improved physical conditioning with greater knowledge and understanding of Golden State's defensive schemes, along with education from former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, and you can easily envision Lendeborg not only becoming a solid defender, but actually a plus on that side of the ball given what he delivered in college and the physical profile he brings to the NBA.

Yaxel Lendeborg still showing Warriors exactly what they wanted to see

Even accounting for being slightly underwhelming on the defensive side, Lendeborg is still showing exactly what the Warriors and fans wanted to see. His work offensively has been sublime, highlighted by going 13-of-21 (61.9%) from 3-point range so far while also proving his ball-handing and passing by averaging 4.5 assists per game.

For a team that finished 19th in offensive rating last season and desperately needs to find some support for Stephen Curry, Golden State would much prefer Lendeborg look excellent on that end and have to iron out some defensive concerns, rather than have it the other way around.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody set to be sidelined for the first half of next season, Lendeborg has a golden opportunity not only to step right in and average 25 minutes per game, but also be a key starter for Steve Kerr and the Warriors from opening night.