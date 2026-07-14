Yaxel Lendeborg breakout is already bad news for one Warriors teammate

Yaxel Lendeborg has made a strong first impression at the Golden State Warriors, and it's only taken four games for many fans to already be pencilling in the 11th overall pick as a starter for Steve Kerr come opening night in October.

There's a clear path to a starting role given the long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, but that could be bad news for fellow young forward Gui Santos who might be pushed back to the bench with Lendeborg's arrival.

Yaxel Lendeborg breakout is bad news for Gui Santos

Santos took full advantage of Butler's torn ACL and other injury issues over the final months of last season, developing from a hustle and energy player to an incredibly skilled one where his footwork and finishing around the rim became the highlight of an otherwise disappointing period for the Warriors.

The Brazilian forward averaged over 30 minutes in 32 games from January 26 onwards, posting an impressive 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals on 51% shooting from the floor. He also led the team in plus minus during this period for any player to appear in more than 15 games, proving one of the most consistent pieces for Golden State and undoubtedly their biggest positive in the wake of Butler's injury.

Santos also started all but three of his final 31 games of the season, including both Play-In Tournament games which included going for 20 points, six rebounds and five assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor in the thrilling win over the L.A. Clippers.

Yet for all that improvement and strong play, Lendeborg's four games in summer league have already proven his capability of snatching a starting role from Santos. He's bigger, more athletic, arguably just as skilled, and comes as a lottery pick that the Warriors will be eager to show off.

Warriors should consider starting Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos

There's an argument to be made that Golden State should consider starting both young forwards, such is the excitement around the potential of both players. Not only that, but Lendeborg and Santos should fit seamlessly given their versatile skillsets -- both bring excellent size but can handle the ball and pass, can shoot the ball efficiently from the outside, can rebound, and should only improve as defenders.

The issue there is that it would force veteran forward Draymond Green into a reserve role. While that's something many fans have already clamored for, there's been no sense yet that Kerr is ready to transition into that on a permanent basis.

If Kerr wants to continue Green's combination with Stephen Curry while also giving Lendeborg prime opportunity in a starting role, Santos could be instantly pushed back to the bench and more limited minutes through no fault of his own.