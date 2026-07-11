Yaxel Lendeborg breakout gives Warriors another reason to trade Jimmy Butler

The potential of trading Jimmy Butler has been a hot topic surrounding the Golden State Warriors this offseason, and Yaxel Lendeborg's breakout in summer league is giving the front office another reason to pursue such a move.

It's taken just three games for Lendeborg to already look like a major draft hit for the Warriors, and someone that can step in and play a significant role in Steve Kerr's rotation from opening night next season.

Yaxel Lendeborg gives Warriors another reason to trade Jimmy Butler

Lendeborg followed up two strong performances at the California Classic with another dominant showing in Thursday's first game in Las Vegas against the Dallas Mavericks. The 11th overall pick finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, shooting an efficient 8-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range in the 101-90 victory.

The 23-year-old has been so impressive that he's even drawing comparisons to Butler, with Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor suggesting that Lendeborg can fill that role which makes the injured 6x All-Star more expendable.

O'Connor has urged the Warriors to trade Butler and the necessary draft capital to the Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis, which would then trigger LeBron James and Draymond Green signing deals with the team in free agency.

"You got to do that. Not just because of those names, but also because of what Yaxel Lendenborg has been showing this entire month for the Warriors," O'Connor said.

Is one summer league campaign enough for Golden State to reach this conclusion? It might not be given their conservative nature and the fact summer league can sometimes be deceiving, but Lendeborg is nonetheless making a strong case that he could take the Butler role and then allow the front office to upgrade the roster elsewhere.

Yaxel Lendeborg may tip Warriors into trading Jimmy Butler

Even beyond what Lendeborg is doing right now, there's a strong argument to be made for the Warriors trading Butler and picks for Davis if it also means signing James (and bringing back Green) in the process.

But if the Golden State heirachy are on the fence about this or about granting what Washington may ask for in a Davis trade, Lendeborg's performances in summer league could be the final domino that tips them over the edge into going ahead with a blockbuster move.

It feels blasphemous to suggest that a rookie could make the second-best player on the team expendable after three summer league games, but combine it with Butler's injury, age and the bleak outlook of the current roster, and you have a compelling case that can no longer be ignored.