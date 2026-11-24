Yaxel Lendeborg is back in the driver's seat for Rookie of the Year.

It has been a roller coaster for the rookie over the last few weeks, going from the favorite for the award to third on the list. He is a part of an absolutely loaded rookie class, one that will define the fabric of the NBA for years to come.

Now the Golden State Warriors' rookie phenom has a chance to reclaim the top of the rookie ladder and hold onto it through the rest of the season. With Stephen Curry still sidelined, the opportunity remains for him to spread his wings for a Warriors team in desperate need of his shot creation. And with Cameron Boozer now sidelined, the competition is going to fall back to the pack.

Lendeborg now needs to reach out and seize it.

Injuries are shaping the Rookie of the Year race

It was announced this week that Rookie of the Year favorite Cameron Boozer was going to be out for a minimum of four weeks with an ankle injury. It is a medial sprain, rather than the common lateral sprain, which could push Boozer's return even later into 2027.

No one roots for injuries, but they undeniably shape the season and its awards. Curry may be out of the running for All-NBA by the time he returns because of injury; Boozer may be functionally out of the running when he returns, even though the NBA's 65-game rule does not apply to rookie awards.

Just because Boozer is taking a pit stop and allowing those behind him to close the gap doesn't mean Rookie of the Year will be handed to Lendeborg. He will still need to outplay the rest of his class, which is bursting with talent.

Caleb Wilson is sidelined with a broken hand and had not yet played his way into the conversation at the time of his injury. No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa missed the start of the season due to an injury of his own, but he is showing flashes that could build into a Rookie of the Year case later in the season.

In other words, injuries have given Lendeborg a chance to retake the lead. Now he needs to do so.

The Warriors and Lendeborg's award hopes require production

With Curry sidelined for at least a few more weeks, Golden State remains in need of offensive creation. To their credit, they returned home from a multi-game bloodbath of a road trip and took down the Boston Celtics, responding to Steve Kerr's message about giving their all on defense.

The offense, however, is in need of a hero. Brandin Podziemski needed 14 shots to score his 18 points, and no other Warrior scored more than 13. They ground out an 88-87 win; that won't be enough to win on most nights.

Lendeborg has shown that he can step up and score at a high volume. No one is asking him to be prime LeBron James, but they need someone who can take the ball, create shots for himself and others, and do so at a reasonable rate. The elite scoring is on hold until Curry and Jimmy Butler return. The Warriors just need adequate, a floor-raiser for their offense.

If Lendeborg can do that, he probably averages 20 points or more over the next few weeks. He will also have the rebounds, assists and steals that he is consistently generating. There will be a few highlight dunks or chasedown blocks. His case will build itself if he can be the player the Warriors need him to be.

The opportunity is there, thanks to injuries to both Curry and Boozer. The gate is open. Now he needs to put the car in drive and hit the gas pedal.