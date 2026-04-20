The Golden State Warriors are finally ready to put this disastrous season behind them and shift focus to what could be one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. One of the first steps in retooling the roster comes in June at the NBA Draft.

After their loss to Phoenix in the final play-in game, the Warriors officially missed the playoffs and secured a lottery pick. Currently projected at No. 11 overall, Golden State also holds a 9.4% chance to jump into the top four. But even if they stay put, this year’s draft class is loaded with intriguing prospects throughout the top 15, giving the Warriors a real opportunity to find an impact player.

For the Warriors, one prospect stands out as a near-perfect fit, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Yaxel Lendeborg could be exactly what the Warriors need

Lendeborg’s path to this point is anything but typical. He began at the junior college level at Arizona Western before transferring to UAB, where he broke out in a big way. In 2024, he was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year and won AAC Tournament MVP honors.

After initially entering the 2025 NBA Draft process, Lendeborg ultimately withdrew and transferred to Michigan for his final collegiate season, a decision that paid off.

At Michigan, Lendeborg quickly established himself as one of the most impactful players in the country. Averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game, Yaxel helped the Wolverines start the season 25-1, earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and went on to win the National Championship.

At 6’9” with a 7’4” wingspan, Lendeborg projects as a high-level defensive piece at the next level. His length and athleticism allow him to switch across multiple positions, and his instincts make him disruptive both on and off the ball. That kind of wing defense and versatility is exactly what Golden State has been missing.

Offensively, Lendeborg has taken real strides. One of the biggest questions surrounding his game had been his perimeter shooting, but he showed clear improvement this past season, knocking down 37% of his threes on nearly five attempts per game. If that shooting translates, it significantly raises his ceiling at the next level. The biggest question now is whether that jumper holds up consistently at NBA range, but his mechanics are smooth, and his confidence never wavers.

Yaxel Lendeborg could perfectly suit the Warriors system

Another appealing part of his game is his ability to rebound and push the ball in transition. Lendeborg is a strong rebounder who can immediately turn defense into offense, either finishing himself or creating for others. He consistently makes the right read in those situations, which fits perfectly within Golden State’s style of play.

The main concern as a prospect is his age. Lendeborg will be 24 by the start of next season, and teams in the lottery often prioritize younger players with longer developmental timelines. His relatively short track record at the highest levels of organized basketball also raises questions about long-term upside.

Even in high-pressure moments, Lendeborg has shown toughness and reliability. During Michigan’s Final Four run, he suffered an ankle roll and MCL sprain in the semifinal, yet continued to play through it and knocked down all three of his three-point attempts. In the National Championship game, he logged 36 minutes and scored 13 points to help secure the title.

The Warriors are desperate for wing size, defensive versatility, and athleticism. Lendeborg delivers in all areas. If his shooting continues to develop, he won’t just be a fit; he could be a solution. In a pivotal offseason, finding a player who can contribute right away while still offering long-term value is critical, and Lendeborg might be exactly that.