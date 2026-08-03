Yaxel Lendeborg gets Warriors wish with enormous pressure attached

Rookies want nothing more than to be able to prove their capabilities early in their career, and that's just the opportunity Yaxel Lendeborg will get with the Golden State Warriors entering next season.

Yet at the same time, Lendeborg's wish now also comes with enormous pressure after the Warriors have failed to make any significant moves to a roster that just finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs.

Yaxel Lendeborg's wish also comes with significant pressure

In fact, Lendeborg is the only current addition to the roster this offseason, with Golden State having not acquired a single player through trade or free agency to this point. While that ensures Lendeborg will have a major role in the rotation from opening night, it also means the 11th overall pick projects as the most tangible way for the Warriors to improve until Jimmy Butler returns from injury mid-season.

Quite simply, Golden State need Lendeborg to be good right away to ensure they keep their head above water while Butler and Moses Moody are sidelined, with the hope that a fully healthy roster could then gather true momentum over the final stages of the season.

Lendeborg might need to be a top three or four player on the team until Butler returns. That illustrates the issues with the current roster, and also places unfair pressure on a player who is yet to play in a single NBA game.

Lendeborg's summer league performances did only provide further optimism that he could make a meaningful impact right away, having averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals while winning MVP and leading the Warriors to the championship.

That also increases expectations within itself, culminating in Lendeborg being the great white hope not just when it comes to the post-Stephen Curry era, but actually helping Golden State maximize every year that the 38-year-old has left.

Yaxel Lendeborg won't face blame if Warriors struggle

While the Warriors really need Lendeborg to be impactful straight away, that doesn't mean he's going to face the brunt of criticism if things go poorly and the team fails to make the playoffs for what would be the third time in four seasons.

The blame will be squarely focused on the front office for not doing enough during what's been a quiet offseason, and for putting too much on Lendeborg too early when it comes to being a true difference-maker on a middling roster.

Still, if the Warriors miss the playoffs and Lendeborg doesn't quite reach expectations, that's going to make for a very disappointing season for fans and an even bleaker outlook on the franchise moving forward.